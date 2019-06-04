Scottsbluff volleyball offering opportunities to play this summer

The Scottsbluff High School volleyball program is under new direction with Leslie Foral set for her first year in charge this coming fall.

Foral is off and running with camps and activities planned for the summer.

The Bearcat Volleyball Summer Skills Camp will be held June 24th-27th at Scottsbluff High School.

This camp is aimed at the younger players who are entering the 5th-8th grades.

The daily four hour sessions will focus on skills and fundamentals like passing, setting, attacking, and game strategy.

To download the camp sign up form click here.

–Tourney Time–

And even before those camp dates roll around you can get signed up to participate in the COED Volleyball Tournament at Scottsbluff High School on June 14th and 15th.

There will be two divisions for the tournament; the High School Division and the Adult Division.

Each team is guaranteed three games. The cost for a team in the high school division is $150 while the adult division teams will have an entry fee of $200.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to assist players’ entry fees for summer camps, leagues, and travel expenses.

To download the tournament sign up form click here.

For more information on the skills camp or the coed tournament you can contact Coach Leslie Foral at 712-577-0925 or by email at lforal@sbps.net.