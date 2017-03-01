Scottsbluff wins 7th straight district title with record setting performance

Everyone knew this outcome was possible if Gering decided to push the tempo for a second straight night.

Gering pushed the tempo and Scottsbluff had all the answers as they won their 7th straight district championship, beating Gering 110-84 in the championship game of the B-6 District Tournament in Ogallala.

The 110 points is a new school record.

It was the second time in the month of February they’d set a new school record for points in a game. They posted 106 points against Sidney back on February 4th.

Scottsbluff posted quarters of 27, 28, 32, and 23 points.

With the win Scottsbluff has earned the #2 seed in the boys state tournament coming up next Thursday. They’ll play #7 Crete in round one at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 6 p.m. mountain time.

In the win over Gering Tuesday night for Scottsbluff, Landon Walker had a team high 38 points, scoring at will around the basket that included a couple of big dunks. One of the hammers coming on a lob from Dru Kuxhausen.

Kuxhausen was his usual self, finishing with 29 points.

Devin Buderus was all over the place; scoring, defending, rebounding and running the break. Buderus had 15 points.

Gering’s district tournament was definitely a mixed bag.

People will long remember their thrilling 98-93 win over Alliance in the semifinals on Monday night when they threw caution to the wind, pressing in the full court start to finish defensively and then offensively knocking down 19 three point shots.

The final numbers for Gering at districts? They scored 182 points but allowed 203 points as they finish one win shy of reaching the state tournament.

In the loss to Scottsbluff it was senior Trey Winkler leading four players in double figures with 26 points.

Gering finished up at 14-10 as eight different seniors played their final game as a Bulldog.

Despite the loss to Gering on Monday, Alliance has qualified for the state tournament as the #4 seed. Alliance will play #5 seed Platteview next Thursday morning in the 8 a.m. mountain time game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Congratulations to the Alliance Bulldogs on their 19-5 season and trip to Lincoln!

Scottsbluff 27 28 32 23 110

Gering 20 16 25 13 84

SB- Walker 38, Kuxhausen 29, Buderus 15, Jasiyah DeOllos 9, Gabe Patton 8, Evan Hughes 3, Vince Quijas 2, Sam Clarkson 2, Braden Lofink 1

Gering- Winkler 26, Christian Rogers 13, Tyler Pszanka 12, Tanner Wengler 11, Jacob Rocheleau 10, Alex Duncan 6, Dalton Scott 2, Dylan Radzymski 2