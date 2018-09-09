class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334056 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff wins softball invite with victory over Gering

BY Chris Cottrell | September 9, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Scottsbluff wins softball invite with victory over Gering

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats took home the title at the own invite on Saturday with a 6-3 championship game win over Gering.

Final records for the tournament

Scottsbluff 4-1

Gering 4-1

Gothenburg 4-1

Chadron 2-3

Alliance 1-4

Chase County 0-5

All-Tournament Team

Sydnie Allen, Chase County

Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Gothenburg

Rachel Darliing, Gothenburg

Bailey Coulter, Gothenburg

Aubrey Garrett, Alliance

Brandi Seebohm, Alliance

Bobbie Claflin, Gering

Brylee Dean, Gering

Josie Brown, Gering

Rylyn Nelson, Sterling

Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff

Jordyn Grasmick, Scottsbluff

Taylor Klein, Scottsbluff

Savanna Salazar, Scottsbluff

Dawn Dunbar, Scottsbluff

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments