Scottsbluff wins softball invite with victory over Gering

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats took home the title at the own invite on Saturday with a 6-3 championship game win over Gering.

Final records for the tournament

Scottsbluff 4-1

Gering 4-1

Gothenburg 4-1

Chadron 2-3

Alliance 1-4

Chase County 0-5

All-Tournament Team

Sydnie Allen, Chase County

Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Gothenburg

Rachel Darliing, Gothenburg

Bailey Coulter, Gothenburg

Aubrey Garrett, Alliance

Brandi Seebohm, Alliance

Bobbie Claflin, Gering

Brylee Dean, Gering

Josie Brown, Gering

Rylyn Nelson, Sterling

Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff

Jordyn Grasmick, Scottsbluff

Taylor Klein, Scottsbluff

Savanna Salazar, Scottsbluff

Dawn Dunbar, Scottsbluff