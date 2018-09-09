Scottsbluff wins softball invite with victory over Gering

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats took home the title at the own invite on Saturday with a 6-3 championship game win over Gering.
Final records for the tournament
Scottsbluff 4-1
Gering 4-1
Gothenburg 4-1
Chadron 2-3
Alliance 1-4
Chase County 0-5
All-Tournament Team
Sydnie Allen, Chase County
Kaitlyn Kleinknecht, Gothenburg
Rachel Darliing, Gothenburg
Bailey Coulter, Gothenburg
Aubrey Garrett, Alliance
Brandi Seebohm, Alliance
Bobbie Claflin, Gering
Brylee Dean, Gering
Josie Brown, Gering
Rylyn Nelson, Sterling
Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff
Jordyn Grasmick, Scottsbluff
Taylor Klein, Scottsbluff
Savanna Salazar, Scottsbluff
Dawn Dunbar, Scottsbluff