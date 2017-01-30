Scottsbluff wrestlers continue to shine

The Scottsbluff wrestling team continued to perform well over the weekend, finishing in 6th place at the Rocky Welton Invite in Garden City, Kansas.

Leading the charge over the weekend was senior Salem Harsh, who went 5-0 and won the championship at 182 pounds. In the final he defeated a wrestler out of Kansas who was ranked 14th in the nation at that weight class.

Scottsbluff Head Coach James Miller praised Harsh’s ability to perform on the mat while being a team leader.

Some of the other top performances for the Bearcats this weekend included Devontae Gutierrez finishing 3rd at 126 pounds, and fourth place finishes from Ben Rodriguez (145 lb), Garrett Nelson (220 lb), and Mario Ybarra (132 lb).

Coach Miller recaps things from Garden City.

Scottsbluff will compete at the GNAC meet on Saturday in Kearney.