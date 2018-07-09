Scottsbluff’s Jaramillo, Crawford’s Kennedy to join CSC distance corps

Two recent high school graduates from the Panhandle are among the four freshmen who will join the Chadron State College men’s cross country team this fall, CSC coach Brian Medigovich said this week.

They are Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff and Austin Kennedy of Crawford, Nebraska. They also will run distances for the Eagles in the spring.

Jaramillo won the Class B-4 District Cross Country Meet championship last fall. This spring, he won the 1600 meters at the Western Conference Meet and was the 3200 winner at the Best of the West and the Class B-6 District Meets. He also placed eighth in the Class B 3200 at the state meet.

​​​​​​​Jaramillo’s season-best times were 4:36.50 in the 1600 and 10:07.87 in the 3200.

Kennedy qualified for the State High School Cross Country Meet as both a sophomore and a junior, but chose to play football last fall and was the Rams’ second leading pass receiver with 36 receptions for 562 yards.

Kennedy had a solid track season this spring, winning both the 1600 and 3200 at the Panhandle Conference Meet and the 3200 at the Class D-9 District Meet to qualify for state. He also was third in the 3200 at the Best of the West Meet, where his time of 10:23.4 was a career-best.

The Eagles’ other incoming freshmen are from much farther away. They are Michael Jaso of Kofa High School in Yuma, Arizona, and Zen Petrosius of Seward High in Alaska.