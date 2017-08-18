class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254431 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff’s Poynter takes top spot at Riverview on Thursday

BY Chris Cottrell | August 18, 2017
The high school sports season officially got started on Thursday afternoon at Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff as the Lady Bearcats, Gering, and Bridgeport all competed in a 9 hole triangular.

The top spot on the leaderboard belonged to Scottsbluff senior Shelby Poynter, who carded a 37.

Madi Schlaepfer of Gering finished second with a 44.

Jayda Ahrens of Scottsbluff and Ali Boswell of Gering tied for third on the afternoon with rounds of 45.

Gering then went 5 and 6 in the standings with Ashley Maschmeier and Megan Maser. Hassie Hood and D.J. Bokelman of Scottsbluff finished in the 7 and 8 spots.

Bridgeport’s top two finishers were Kaeli McVicker and Molly Lambert in 9th and 10th places, respectively.

Individual scores by team:

Scottsbluff: Poynter 37, Ahrens 45, Hood 48, Bokelman 48, Ashlynn Haun 54, Kathryn Phillips 56, Carson Hauschild, 65, Halle Shaddick 69, Alexys Kersenbrock, 74, Lauryn Lambertson 79.

Gering: Schlaepfer 44, Boswell 45, Maschmeier 46, Maser 47, Avery Mitchell 55, Kelsey Le 61, Paige Schneider 71, Hunter Allred 73.

Bridgeport: McVicker 51, Lambert 54, Awni McGrath 59, Cassidy Coalson 66, Toni Mitchell 66, Claryssa Moss 68, Olivia Freeze 70, Rachael Blue 70, Diana Sandeval 70.

