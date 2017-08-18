Scottsbluff’s Poynter takes top spot at Riverview on Thursday

The high school sports season officially got started on Thursday afternoon at Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff as the Lady Bearcats, Gering, and Bridgeport all competed in a 9 hole triangular.

The top spot on the leaderboard belonged to Scottsbluff senior Shelby Poynter, who carded a 37.

Madi Schlaepfer of Gering finished second with a 44.

Jayda Ahrens of Scottsbluff and Ali Boswell of Gering tied for third on the afternoon with rounds of 45.

Gering then went 5 and 6 in the standings with Ashley Maschmeier and Megan Maser. Hassie Hood and D.J. Bokelman of Scottsbluff finished in the 7 and 8 spots.

Bridgeport’s top two finishers were Kaeli McVicker and Molly Lambert in 9th and 10th places, respectively.

Individual scores by team:

Scottsbluff: Poynter 37, Ahrens 45, Hood 48, Bokelman 48, Ashlynn Haun 54, Kathryn Phillips 56, Carson Hauschild, 65, Halle Shaddick 69, Alexys Kersenbrock, 74, Lauryn Lambertson 79.

Gering: Schlaepfer 44, Boswell 45, Maschmeier 46, Maser 47, Avery Mitchell 55, Kelsey Le 61, Paige Schneider 71, Hunter Allred 73.

Bridgeport: McVicker 51, Lambert 54, Awni McGrath 59, Cassidy Coalson 66, Toni Mitchell 66, Claryssa Moss 68, Olivia Freeze 70, Rachael Blue 70, Diana Sandeval 70.