Seacat boys were in action in Cheyenne on Saturday

The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacat boys swim and dive team was in Cheyenne on Saturday competing with ten teams from all over Wyoming.

The girls team did not compete as Wyoming has separate girls and boys swimming seasons.

“Our boys swam well and took 9th place. It is exciting for the boys to compete in Wyoming as the only opportunity to see competition outside of the state. It is an electric meet with a lot of cheering and we swam strong swims. We come back to get ready for our home meet next weekend where we usually see great times in our home pool”, said head coach John Galindo after the meet wrapped up.

Galindo added that Ian Papenfus swam strong with a 4th place finish in the 50 meter freestyle and a 3rd place finish in the 100 meter freestyle.

Team standings

Laramie 240 Kelly Walsh 178 Green River 162 Cheyenne East 144.5 Thunder Basin 143 Cheyenne South 142 Cheyenne Central 137 Campbell County 88.5 Scottsbluff/Gering 62 Sheridan 38

For a full list of individual events and results from the meet click here.