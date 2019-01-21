Seacats perform well at home

Head Coach John Galindo said, “There is a lot of pride swimming your home pool”.

On Saturday the Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats swim and dive team hosted the Twin City Invite with McCook, North Platte, and Holyoke all on hand over at Splash Arena.

First place performances for the Seacats came from Alanna Becker in the 200 yard IM, Andrew Mooc in the 200 yard IM, Stephanie Woolsey in the 50 yard freestyle, Ian Papenfus in the 50 yard freestyle, Samantha Galindo in the 100 yard butterfly, Stephanie Woolsey in the 100 yard freestyle, Ian Papenfus in the 100 yard freestyle, Alanna Becker in the 100 yard breaststroke, Andrew Mooc in the 100 yard breaststroke, the girls 400 yard freestyle relay and the boys 400 yard freestyle relay.

Overall, Coach Galindo was pleased with the effort in their home digs, “Last week was a particularly hard workout week, and many of the student athletes are dealing with sickness, sore muscles and trying to get back in the swing of school after the break. Some had doubts they would swim as well as they did because of how tired they were, but in the end they proved that the hard work paid off today.”

The Seacats return to action this Friday and Saturday at Omaha Westside.