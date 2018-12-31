Seacats results from Hastings

The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats swim and dive team was in Hastings last Friday to make up their first meet of the season that postponed due to weather.

The girls team notched a 6th place overall finish while the boys finished in 7th place. The team had just a day and a half of practice coming off the Christmas break moratorium for head coach John Galindo, “It was a true test of what we have been talking about both in and out of the pool since November. We talk about being tired. We talk about the stress. We talked about grades. We talked about digging deep and not giving up.”

Galindo added that the break did not seem to set the kids or team back much at all, ” Jordan Ramos, a first year swimmer, dropped over 30 seconds his 500 freestyle race. Our experienced swimmers stayed right on track and kept their times right where they needed to be. Senior, Andrew Mooc had a new secondary state time in the fly with a time of 59.71. Junior, Alanna Becker, also swam for a new secondary time of 1:05.84 in the 100 Backstroke. Top freestylers Stephanie Woolsey and Ian Papenfus swam right on their times and took 2nd and 4th in the 100 Free and took 3rd and 4th in the 50 Free, respectively. Overall, the girls took 7th and 6th for the boys.”

Here are the overall team standings from the event in Hastings:

Boys

Norfolk 252 Kearney 204 Hastings 193 McCook 182 Columbus 160 North Platte 143 Scottsbluff/Gering 140

Girls