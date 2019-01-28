Seacats results from Omaha

The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats swim and dive team traveled for competition in Omaha over the weekend.

Some of the highlights for the Seacats included Andrew Mooc with top ten finishes in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 400 free relay (teammates were Joe Maag, Kennedy Ronne, and Ian Papenfus), and Tucker Woolsey took 6th place in the 50 freestyle.

Head Coach John Galindo says the team will continue to work hard for their times down the homestretch of the season, “This is a challenging part in the season coming off of long difficult practices and a lot of yardage. We now begin to change the practice strategy as we work toward GNAC and the State meet in February, with the goal of dropping time and getting our best times of the season.”

