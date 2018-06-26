Sean Callahan talks Garrett Nelson, Huskers with KNEB Sports

Last Friday i was able to catch up with Sean Callahan of huskeronline.com to talk Nebraska football. Sean of course provides us with the daily reports in-season and during spring football.

I was able to pick Sean’s brain a little bit about the new Nebraska coaching staff, Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson and his rapid ascent to being one of the top recruits for the 2019 class, this upcoming season and more.

The Friday Night Light’s camp/Lineman camp we were talking about was June 15th/16th.

Nebraska held another camp this past Friday night, the 22nd, and Nelson did participate in that as did Scottsbluff senior running back Chris Busby.