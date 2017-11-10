Seven WNCC men’s soccer players make South All-region

Several Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer players picked up post-season honors when the All-Region South and All-tournament teams were released earlier this week.

The Cougar men, who set a school record of 12 wins, placed four on the first team of the South All-Region team and placed another three on the second team.

The first team selections were led by the team’s leading goal scorers sophomore Lawan Abary and freshman Silvio Xavier, who both earned recognition at the forward position.

Abary set school records in scoring, netting 20 goals this season. Abary finished his career with 26 goals. Both are records clipping Ivan Sakou’s 16 goals in the 2014 season and the career mark of 20 set by Jose Netto in the 2010 and 201 seasons. Xavier scored 17 goals to earn first team honors. Xavier ranks second on the season scoring charts.

Also capturing first team honors was freshman Ramses Atahualpa as a midfielder, and Ade Oshikoya as a defender.

Cougars earning second team all-region recognition included Scottsbluff’s Eseah Ingram, a sophomore, as a defender. Sophomore Andre Mazuda and freshman Thomas Franze earned second team honors as midfielders.

Other members of the first team included Trinidad’s Biska Biyombo, Hakum Williams, Khori Edmond, and Akeem Prawl; Otero’s Gimale Essacu and Petar Pesic; and NJC’s Joseph Goday, Paul Liagre, and Brodie Hayes

Second team honors went to Otero’s Kevin Chavez, Salvador Jimenez, Arturo Chairez, Martin Soriano; Trinidad’s Christopher Badibengi and Rodolfo Reyes; Central’s Peterson Costa, Marcus Horwood; and NJC’s Ryan Maulsby and Jean Carre.

Otero’s Arturo Chairez earned the Freshman of the Year while Trinidad’s Biska Biyombo was the MVP. NJC’s David Groves was the Region IX South Coach of the Year.

WNCC had just one player on the Region IX all-tournament team. Xavier earned that honor.

The Cougars won their opening match of the regional tournament with a 5-1 win over Northwest College before falling to Northeastern Junior College 1-0 in the semifinals. Otero went on to win the regional title over NJC. WNCC finished the season 12-6.