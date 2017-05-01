Several Huskers Headed To NFL Camps

Nathan Gerry was the only Husker to be selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft. A number of other Huskers signed free agent deals or will get tryouts with teams. Tommy Armstrong Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings, Alonzo Moore, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs, Brandon Reilly, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills, Terrell Newby, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings, Josh Banderas, Linebacker, Denver Broncos Cethan Carter, Tight End, Cincinnati Bengals, Dylan Utte,r Center, Minnesota Vikings (tryout), Jordan Westerkamp, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (tryout), Sam Hahn, Offensive line, Minnesota Vikings (tryout), and Michael Rose-Ivey, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (tryout)