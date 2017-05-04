Several WNCC basketball players make All-Nebraska JUCO team

Western Nebraska Community College was well represented on the Omaha World Herald All Nebraska JUCO team that was released over the weekend.

Four Cougar men’s and women’s basketball players made one of the two teams with several others making honorable mention.

Women’s basketball player Sladjana Rakovic earned the top honor, making the first team while being named the caption of the team. Rakovic, who signed to play at the University of Wyoming, was an NJCAA Third Team All-American as well as a Region IX all-region player.

Jaleesa Avery was named to the women’s basketball second team.

Women’s basketball players earning honorable mention accolades include Zeynep Canbaz, Melisa Kadic, Anastacia Johnson, and Bree Paulson.

The men’s all-Nebraska team included Vinnie Shahid earning first team honors, while Djordje Dimitrijevic earned second team honors.

The WNCC men had just one player make honorable mention in Jeremy Ruffin.

Rakovic, who averaged 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, said all the honors she has received wouldn’t have been possible without her teammates.

“I would say that all of the honors that I received are because of my team and my coaches,” she said. “We all worked hard this year. They believed in me and they gave me the opportunity to lead them and play how I played. I am so thankful to be a part of this team. Personally, as an individual, all of these honors mean a lot for me. It shows that hard work in the past 10 years pays off, and that all the work what I put in wasn’t worthless. One more motivation to keep working hard every day.”

Rakovic made the first team along with Central-Columbus’ Tiesha Snyder, North Platte’s Jessica Lovitt and Thomesha Wilson, and Northeast’s Maddie Egr.

Avery, who averaged 12.5 points a game, made the second team along with McCook’s Kaylea Watson and A’Jeah Davis, Northeast’s Mykala Baylor, and Southeast’s Jay’la Brown.

The rest making honorable mention included Payton Blanke, Central; Cynthia Jorge, Maeva Kitantou, Aida Santana from Northeast; Erica Peet from McCook; Allison Tichy from North Platte; DeAsia Walker and Dalen Pilitati from, Southeast.

The men’s all-Nebraska JUCO captain was North Platte Community College’s Diontae Champion, who averaged 14.8 points a game. Champion signed to play at New Orleans next year.

WNCC’s Shahid had a solid freshman season where he averaged 15 points a game while burying a team-leading 69 3-pointers, while making the OWH First Team.

Other members of the first team include Northeast’s Marty Hill, McCook’s Lewis Diankulu, and Central-Columbus’ Ruben Fuamba.

Dimitrijevic was the only Cougar on the second team. Dimitrijevic averaged 13.6 points a game for the Cougars last year as a freshman. Also making second team honors were McCook’s D’Von Moore, North Platte’s Samuel Kearns, Southeast’s Bobby Parker, and Northeast’s Vance Johnson.

Those joining Ruffin on the honorable mention list include Marco Fabietti and Logan Fleming from Central; Jalen Wilkins-McCoy from Southeast; Torrey Mayo from McCook; Jalen Mobley and Melkisedek Moreaux from Northeast; Mike Amius from North Platte; and Taylor Britt and Mitch Brown from Southeast.