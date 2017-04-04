Sidney boys golf results

Here’s the team and individual scoring from the Sidney Golf Invitational played Monday at Hillside Golf Course. Sidney captured the team championship over Gering by winning a playoff on the first hole.
Gering senior Grant Maser was the individual meet medalist with a round of 75.
Team Scores
- Sidney 346 (won tournament on the first playoff hole)
- Gering 346
- Scottsbluff 362
- Laramie 368
- Gothenburg 369
- Ogallala 380
- Chadron 401
- Alliance 415
Individual Scores
- Grant Maser, Gering 75
- Connor Dormann, Sidney 77
- John Kozeal, Gothenburg 84
- Nate Salmens, Laramie 84
- Grady Sherrell, Gering 85
- Gabe Patton, Scottsbluff 87
- Nate Dvorak, Sidney 87
- Cobe Hinton, Ogallala 88
- Cole Westfall, Sidney 89
- Josh Wilson, Gering 89