class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226588 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Sidney boys golf results

BY Chris Cottrell | April 4, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Sidney boys golf results

Here’s the team and individual scoring from the Sidney Golf Invitational played Monday at Hillside Golf Course. Sidney captured the team championship over Gering by winning a playoff on the first hole.

Gering senior Grant Maser was the individual meet medalist with a round of 75.

Team Scores

  1. Sidney               346 (won tournament on the first playoff hole)
  2. Gering               346
  3. Scottsbluff     362
  4. Laramie            368
  5. Gothenburg   369
  6. Ogallala           380
  7. Chadron          401
  8. Alliance            415

Individual Scores

  1. Grant Maser, Gering               75
  2. Connor Dormann, Sidney    77
  3. John Kozeal, Gothenburg    84
  4. Nate Salmens, Laramie          84
  5. Grady Sherrell, Gering           85
  6. Gabe Patton, Scottsbluff      87
  7. Nate Dvorak, Sidney               87
  8. Cobe Hinton, Ogallala           88
  9. Cole Westfall, Sidney             89
  10. Josh Wilson, Gering                89
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments