Sidney boys golf results

Here’s the team and individual scoring from the Sidney Golf Invitational played Monday at Hillside Golf Course. Sidney captured the team championship over Gering by winning a playoff on the first hole.

Gering senior Grant Maser was the individual meet medalist with a round of 75.

Team Scores

Sidney 346 (won tournament on the first playoff hole) Gering 346 Scottsbluff 362 Laramie 368 Gothenburg 369 Ogallala 380 Chadron 401 Alliance 415

Individual Scores