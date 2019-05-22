Sidney native signs to play golf at Peru State College

Eastern Wyoming College sophomore Dawson Sharman, Sidney, NE, has signed to continue her volleyball career at Peru State College in Peru, NE.

“I am over the moon excited about this opportunity that has been presented to play at the next level at Peru and to represent EWC volleyball! I would like to take the time to thank the following people…Coach Julie, thank you for believing in me and allowing me to play for you. You have molded me into a better athlete, a better teammate and a better person. You have taught me life lessons that I will carry with me and for that I am forever grateful. To all of the EWC fans…you are amazing! The support I have received on and off campus here is absolutely above what I could have ever imagined. EWC truly has the best fans! My teammates, I love you…I will never forget what you have all contributed to helping me adjust and for making lifelong memories with each and every one of you, I will forever remember. Last, I would like to thank God for showing me the way and guiding me through the most amazing 2 years here at EWC. Thank you EWC…I will never forget the time I spent here and will take a piece of you with me and I will truly miss you all. Go Bobcats!” Shared Dawson.

Former EWC Volleyball Coach Julie Sherbeyn added the following: “It’s been an honor to be part of Dawson’s volleyball journey, and I am so proud that she is embracing this opportunity. She is a dedicated and determined athlete who has led our program with poise and grit over the past two years. She’s also been an outstanding student at EWC earning Dean’s List honors twice and Academic All-Region awards both years. As gifted of an athlete as Dawson is, her talents extend far beyond volleyball…I can’t wait to see the impact she makes at Peru State and beyond.”