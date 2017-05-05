class="post-template-default single single-post postid-233872 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Sidney wins golf invite at Gering

BY Chris Cottrell | May 5, 2017
Here are the team and individual results from the Gering Golf Invite held at Monument Shadows Golf Course on Thursday.

Team Scores

  1. Sidney, 310
  2. Cheyenne East, 321
  3. Laramie, 340
  4. Scottsbluff, 345
  5. Gering, 346
  6. Cheyenne Central, 346
  7. Chadron, 367
  8. Alliance, 396

Individual Scores

  1. Connor Dormann, Sidney, 73
  2. Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central, 73
  3. Grant Maser, Gering, 74
  4. Austin Salazar, Cheyenne South, 76
  5. Ben Cole, Cheyenne East, 76
  6. Jake Burke, Sidney, 77
  7. Nate Dvorak, Sidney, 78
  8. Blake Danni, Cheyenne East, 79
  9. Tristen Zitek, Cheyenne East, 79
  10. Cole Westfall, Sidney, 82

Scottsbluff scores: Gabe Patton 83, Sam McCaslin 83, Brandyn Larsen 83, Ty Corr 96, Vince Quijas WD

Gering scores: Maser 73, Grady Sherrell 85, Tommy Ganos 92, Tanner Rust 95, Trevor Satur 106

Alliance scores: Cameron Collins 89, Preston Pohlman 96, Nathan Jensen 105, Cade Stephenson 106, Tyler Girard 110

