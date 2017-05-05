Sidney wins golf invite at Gering

Here are the team and individual results from the Gering Golf Invite held at Monument Shadows Golf Course on Thursday.
Team Scores
- Sidney, 310
- Cheyenne East, 321
- Laramie, 340
- Scottsbluff, 345
- Gering, 346
- Cheyenne Central, 346
- Chadron, 367
- Alliance, 396
Individual Scores
- Connor Dormann, Sidney, 73
- Ethan Cates, Cheyenne Central, 73
- Grant Maser, Gering, 74
- Austin Salazar, Cheyenne South, 76
- Ben Cole, Cheyenne East, 76
- Jake Burke, Sidney, 77
- Nate Dvorak, Sidney, 78
- Blake Danni, Cheyenne East, 79
- Tristen Zitek, Cheyenne East, 79
- Cole Westfall, Sidney, 82
Scottsbluff scores: Gabe Patton 83, Sam McCaslin 83, Brandyn Larsen 83, Ty Corr 96, Vince Quijas WD
Gering scores: Maser 73, Grady Sherrell 85, Tommy Ganos 92, Tanner Rust 95, Trevor Satur 106
Alliance scores: Cameron Collins 89, Preston Pohlman 96, Nathan Jensen 105, Cade Stephenson 106, Tyler Girard 110