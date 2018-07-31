Sign-ups continue for area fall soccer season

The Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) in conjunction with the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is getting set for the local fall season here in the Scottsbluff/Gering area.

The fall league is for any boy or girls ages 3 and up.

League fees range from $47.50 to $62.50 depending on the age range of the player. The sign-up fee includes a jersey, AYSO membership, PLAYSOCCER magazine, and supplemental accident insurance.

To download the league signup form click here.

For more information visit http://www.ayso875.org or call Kosha Johnson at 308-641-8561 or Ruth Johnson at 308-631-0778.