Sinclair, Offense Push Pioneers to Win in Casper

CASPER, WY – Jack Sinclair had another quality start and the Western Nebraska Pioneers bats broke out early en route to a big 18-4 victory on the road against the Casper Horseheads at Mike Lansing Field on Friday night.

Sinclair earned his fifth win on the mound with his fourth quality start of the summer for the Pioneers (38-15), allowing just three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three. Horseheads (16-38) third baseman Collin Chaney was responsible for three of those hits and three of Casper’s four RBIs, including a two-run double off of Sinclair in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Fortunately, the Pioneers offense attacked early and often against Casper pitching in a bounce-back affair in which 18 runs were scored on 18 hits, this coming one night after the Pioneers were held to a combined two runs in a home doubleheader. Travis Turney and Luther Woullard got the scoring going with RBI singles in the second inning, before the Pioneers exploded for an eight-run third. Capped off by a three-run homer from Andrew Bates, it was one of the most productive innings of the season for the Pioneers.

It was a tough day for the Horseheads pitching staff, with Kobe Stoner allowing 11 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and one walk over 2.2 innings while not striking anyone out. Wellington Mariano had one poor inning over his 4.1 relief frames and ended up allowing six runs in his outing. Elijah Rodriguez also allowed one run over two innings of relief.

The Pioneers will look to clinch the series against Casper on Saturday. Jonny Petsch makes his tenth start of the season for Western Nebraska, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.