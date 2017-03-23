Six selected for induction into Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame

An illustrious group of six distinguished student-athletes will be enshrined in the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame this fall, the Nebraska Athletics Department announced on Wednesday, March 22.

The six members of the 2017 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class include: Bob Brown (football); Karen (Dahlgren) Schonewise (volleyball); Denise Day (softball/women’s track and field); Rich Glover (football); Dave Hoppen (men’s basketball); and Scott Johnson (men’s gymnastics). The group will be the third class to be enshrined in the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, which was created in 2015.

The decorated group combined for two Honda Award winners, three individual national titles, six team national championships, 19 All-America accolades and four CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. All six members of the class either have had their Nebraska jersey retired or have been enshrined in their sport’s Hall of Fame, including Brown – a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame – and Johnson, a member of both the U.S. Gymnastics and U.S. Olympic Halls of Fame.

The six distinguished student-athletes also achieved a list of notable firsts both at Nebraska and beyond. Brown was the Huskers’ first African-American football player to be named an All-American, when he played a leading role in the Huskers winning their first-ever Big Eight title in 1963 in Bob Devaney’s second year as coach. Glover then helped the Huskers win back-to-back national titles in 1970 and 1971, the first football national championships in school history. Johnson was a part of four team national championships, capping the Huskers’ string of five consecutive NCAA titles that still stands as the most consecutive men’s gymnastics titles in NCAA history. Johnson, a three-time individual NCAA champion, also helped Team USA win its first-ever Gold Medal at the 1984 Olympics. Day played a key role in leading Nebraska to the inaugural Women’s College World Series in 1982, while (Dahlgren) Schonewise took the Husker volleyball team to its first NCAA final in 1986, when NU finished as the national runner-up. Hoppen became the first – and only – Husker to score 2,000 points in his career, which culminated with Nebraska’s andersonfirst-ever trip to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 1986, the same season he had his No. 42 jersey retired.

The class will be formally inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 13, before being recognized the next day during Nebraska’s football game against Ohio State. In conjunction with the enshrinement ceremony, a granite plaque with the names of the six members of the 2017 Hall of Fame class will be added to the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame Plaza.

The Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame Plaza is located on a renovated walkway, stretching from the columns above the Ed Weir Outdoor Track and Field Stadium and continuing to the historic NU Coliseum. The University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame plaza is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week at no charge and is lit for nighttime viewing. The plaza serves as a grand entryway to Ed Weir Stadium and recognizes each annual Hall of Fame class, along with columns dedicated to the history and successes of each of Nebraska’s athletic programs.

2017 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Bob Brown , Football (1961-63)

, Football (1961-63) Karen (Dahlgren) Schonewise , Volleyball (1983-86)

, Volleyball (1983-86) Denise Day , Softball (1982-85), Outdoor Track and Field (1985)

, Softball (1982-85), Outdoor Track and Field (1985) Rich Glover , Football (1970-72)

, Football (1970-72) Dave Hoppen , Men’s Basketball (1983-86)

, Men’s Basketball (1983-86) Scott Johnson, Men’s Gymnastics (1980-83)

2017 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame Inductee Bios

Bob Brown, Football (1961-63)

Bob Brown enjoyed a decorated collegiate and professional playing career, and he owns the distinction of being one of only three Huskers enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. A three-year letterwinner for the Huskers from 1961 to 1963, Brown was named a unanimous first-team All-American in 1963, when he was an offensive lineman and a linebacker. That year, Brown helped Nebraska to its first-ever Big Eight title, which marked the Huskers’ first conference championship in 23 seasons. The first African-American All-American in Nebraska football history and Coach Bob Devaney’s first Husker All-American, Brown was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Following his Husker career, Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles (five seasons); Los Angeles Rams (two seasons); and Oakland Raiders (three seasons). Brown was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a seven-time first-team All-NFL selection, and he was named the NFL/NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year three times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, the same year his No. 64 jersey was retired at Nebraska. Brown was also named to the 1960s NFL All-Decade team. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Brown earned his degree in education from the University of Nebraska in 1964.

Karen (Dahlgren) Schonewise, Volleyball (1983-86)

One of the most decorated student-athletes in Nebraska history, Karen (Dahlgren) Schonewise enjoyed great individual and team success as a member of the Husker volleyball team from 1983 to 1986. She helped Nebraska post a 113-17 record during her career, which included sweeping the Big Eight regular-season and tournament championships in each of her four seasons. (Dahlgren) Schonewise also played a leading role in Nebraska reaching the NCAA Semifinals for the first time in 1986, when the Huskers finished as the national runner-up to Pacific. Individually, (Dahlgren) Schonewise was a two-time All-American, a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and the 1986 Honda Award winner. A middle blocker, (Dahlgren) Schonewise earned second-team All-America accolades as a junior in 1985, before garnering first-team honors as a senior in 1986. That season, (Dahlgren) Schonewise became the first Husker volleyball player to win the Honda Award as the nation’s best player. In addition to winning the first Honda Award in program history, (Dahlgren) Schonewise was also the first Nebraska volleyball player to be a CoSIDA Academic All-American. She earned honorable-mention academic All-America accolades as a sophomore, before garnering first-team honors as both a junior and senior. (Dahlgren) Schonewise ended her career as Nebraska’s all-time leader in blocks (555), and she still holds school records for career solo blocks (132), season solo blocks (46 in 1984) and match blocks (18 vs. U.S. International in 1984). Her No. 13 jersey was retired by Nebraska in 2003. A native of Bertrand, Neb., (Dahlgren) Schonewise earned her degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska in 1987.

Denise Day, Softball (1982-85); Women’s Outdoor Track & Field (1985)

Denise Day was both a distinguished student and athlete at Nebraska. As a four-year letterwinner and member of six conference championship teams (regular-season and tournament) for the Nebraska softball program from 1982 to 1985, Day etched her name into Husker history by becoming the first All-American and first CoSIDA Academic All-American in program history. Overall, Day ended her career as a two-time All-American, a two-time academic All-American and the 1985 Honda Award winner. As a freshman, Day helped lead Nebraska to the inaugural Women’s College World Series in 1982. Two years later, the Huskers returned to the WCWS, when Day was tabbed as a second-team All-American and a first-team academic All-American. As a senior in 1985, Day won the Honda Award as the nation’s best player, the only Husker softball player to win the award. She also earned first-team All-America accolades on the field and in the classroom as a senior, and is the only Husker softball student-athlete to be a two-time first-team academic All-American. Her No. 10 jersey was retired by Nebraska in 1999. Following her softball playing career – which ended with her owning nearly every offensive school record – Day threw the javelin for the Husker track and field team at the 1985 Big Eight Outdoor Championships. Day helped lead Nebraska to the conference title, finishing second in the javelin behind teammate Karyn Szarkowski with a throw of 168-8, which ranked as the third-best throw in school history at the time. A native of South Williamsport, Pa., Day earned her degree in education from the University of Nebraska in 1985.

Rich Glover, Football (1970-72)

Rich Glover was an integral part of two national championship teams and three Big Eight titles. He won the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy during his distinguished career as a defensive lineman at Nebraska from 1970 to 1972. A two-time first-team All-American, Glover was named the 1972 Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season of eligibility in 1970, Glover helped Nebraska to an 11-0-1 record and the first national title in program history. The Huskers repeated the next season, finishing 13-0 en route to the 1971 national championship, when Glover was a consensus first-team All-American. In 1972, Glover helped the Huskers to a 9-2-1 season that included the program’s fourth consecutive Big Eight title in the final season of legendary coach Bob Devaney’s Hall-of-Fame career. As a senior, Glover was a unanimous first-team All-American and won both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy in 1972, becoming just the second player in college football history to win both honors – awarded to the nation’s top interior player and top lineman – in the same season. Glover also finished third in voting for the 1972 Heisman Trophy, when he totaled 100 tackles. One of 85 players – and five Huskers – named to Sports Illustrated’s All-Century Team in 1999, Glover’s No. 79 jersey is retired at Nebraska. A native of Jersey City, N.J., Glover was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame in 1995 and played three seasons in the NFL after being a third-round pick in the 1973 NFL Draft. After helping the Huskers to a 33-2-2 record during his career, Glover earned his degree in education from the University of Nebraska in 1974.

Dave Hoppen, Men’s Basketball (1983-86)

Dave Hoppen is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Nebraska men’s basketball, having amassed 2,167 points in his four-year career. The only 2,000-point scorer in program history, Hoppen scored 233 more points than any other Husker, a notable accomplishment considering Hoppen’s career was cut short by a knee injury at Colorado on Feb. 1 of his senior season. Despite the injury, Hoppen still broke or tied 19 Nebraska records and five Big Eight marks during his standout career. He helped the Huskers to 75 wins during his career, including the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1986. Hoppen was a four-time All-Big Eight selection, joining Jerry Fort as the only Huskers to be a three-time first-team all-conference honoree. After being a second-team All-Big Eight pick as a freshman and first-team selection as a sophomore, Hoppen was a unanimous first-team All-Big Eight pick as a sophomore after averaging a school-record 23.5 points per game. One of only two unanimous selections, Hoppen was the only first-team All-Big Eight selection to also earn academic all-conference honors. As a senior in 1986, Hoppen was again honored as a first-team All-Big Eight selection in addition to earning honorable-mention All-America accolades. An Omaha native, Hoppen was the first player in Nebraska basketball history to have his jersey retired, when his No. 42 was enshrined in 1986 as part of his Senior Day. Following his Husker career, Hoppen was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the third round of the 1986 NBA Draft and played six seasons in the NBA. He also represented Team USA at the 1983 U.S. Olympic Festival (bronze medal) and the 1985 World University Games (silver medal).

Scott Johnson, Men’s Gymnastics (1980-83)

One of the most decorated men’s gymnasts in American history, Scott Johnson began his legendary career in Lincoln from 1980 to 1983. At Nebraska, Johnson was a member of four national championship teams in addition to winning three individual NCAA titles and capturing 11 All-America awards. A five-time Big Eight champion, Johnson was recognized as an All-American in five of the six events at the NCAA Championships. As a freshman, Johnson finished as the national runner-up on the vault, before finishing second on the still rings and sixth on the high bar as a sophomore. As a junior, Johnson finished third at the NCAA Championships on the floor exercise and sixth in the all-around. He then played the leading role in Nebraska’s fourth straight national title as a senior in 1983. Johnson won the NCAA title on the high bar, parallel bars and floor exercise as a senior, while finishing second in the all-around. He also claimed All-America honors on the still rings (second) and vault (fourth) at the 1983 NCAA Championships. Following his distinguished Husker career, Johnson helped Team USA win its first Olympic Gold Medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. A two-time Olympian who also represented the United States at the 1988 Olympics, Johnson was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of the 1984 Gold-Medal winning team. A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Johnson was also inducted into the U.S. Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1999.