Snow forces sub-district games to be moved up to Wednesday

With the impending winter storm poised to strike the area Thursday, all of the NSAA postseason basketball games in the Nebraska Panhandle have been moved, most of them up a day to Wednesday.
These games have been moved:
- B-6 Girls District Semifinals at Ogallala will now be played Wednesday. Scottsbluff vs. Sidney at 5:00 p.m. and Gering vs. Alliance at 6:30 p.m.
- C1-12 Boys Sub-District Final at Alliance (Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron) will now be played Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
- D1-12 Boys Sub-District Final at Bridgeport will now be played Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
- D2-11 Boys Sub-District Final at Scottsbluff will now be played Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
- D2-12 Boys Sub-District Final at Crawford will now be played Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
The C2-12 Boys Sub-District Final at Sidney (Kimball vs. Perkins County) will now be played Friday at a time to be announced.