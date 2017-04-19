Soccer split for Scottsbluff and Torrington on Tuesday

Here’s the scores from yesterday’s soccer matches between Scottsbluff and Torrington.

Girls

Scottsbluff 8, Torrington 0…Taylor Noe upped her goal count to 7 vs. Torrington this season as the junior netted a three goal showing. The Lady Bearcats also got two goals apiece from Madi Barraza and Kaylee Bentley.

Scottsbluff improved to 5-7 on the season and they’ll host Gering on Saturday afternoon.

Boys

Torrington 1, Scottsbluff 0 (OT)…For the second time in a week A.J. Shields scored the game winner for Torrington in a win against Scottsbluff. The overtime goal got Torrington to 9-2 while Scottsbluff dropped to 4-11.

Scottsbluff will host Gering on Saturday.

Torrington preps for Douglas on Thursday.