Softball and volleyball recaps from Tuesday night on KNEB

We had a pair of high school events on KNEB on Tuesday from here in town. It’s time to recap both.

Volleyball

Opening up Homecoming Week for Scottsbluff it was early action at the high school for the Lady Bearcat volleyball team against Cheyenne East.

The Lady Thunderbirds came in having dropped seven of their last eight matches but picked up a three set sweep of Scottsbluff; 25-21, 25-12, and 25-21 were the final scores.

Makenzie Dunkel led Scottsbluff with 7 kills in the match. Shelby Bewley was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game for her 13 digs and all-around hustle play last night.

Scottsbluff dropped to 2-6 on the season and they’ll travel to Cheyenne Central tomorrow night.

(Tomorrow night at KNEB it’s going to be Chadron at Gering with coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 5:45)

Elsewhere last night in volleyball: Alliance needed five sets but stayed undefeated at 3-0 with a win at Chadron. Also it was Sidney with a big 3-1 win over Mitchell in a big match. The Lady Raiders improved to 3-0.

Softball

On the diamond last night Gering made quick work at home of Chadron, winning in four innings by the score of 13-3.

It was a nice bounce back win for Gering, who dropped a 10-5 final to Chadron on Saturday at the McCook Invite.

Bobbie Claflin was the winning pitcher for Gering on Tuesday night. Claflin allowed three runs on four hits and struck out five.

Hitting stars included Kelsey Bohnsack and Brylee Dean, who each homered in the win as Gering improved to 5-4 on the season.

Both teams will play at the Scottsbluff Invite this Friday and Saturday.