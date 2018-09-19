class="post-template-default single single-post postid-336004 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Softball: Gering wins again, Scottsbluff falls at Alliance

BY Chris Cottrell | September 19, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
Softball: Gering wins again, Scottsbluff falls at Alliance

On the high school softball scoreboard from Tuesday night the Gering Lady Bulldogs were winners for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

Gering won at Chadron 6-5 to improve to 15-6 on the season.

Elsewhere last night it was Alliance with a home win over Scottsbluff 17-11. Alliance got two homers from Aubrey Garrett and racked up 17 base hits. Scottsbluff committed seven errors defensively.

The Lady Bearcats are now at 12-10 on the season.

Both Gering and Scottsbluff will play games at the Ogallala quad scheduled for Thursday.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments