Sportsmen’s Winter Feast scheduled for Friday at Civic Center

Coming up this Friday at the Gering Civic Center it’s the Sportsmen’s Winter Feast featuring gifted speaker, outdoorsman, hunter and author, Dr. R. Larry Moyer.

The family friendly evening will feature a great meal and will include some great giveaways. Some of the items you could win include a rifle, shotgun, bicycle, and guided hunts.

There will be displays and exhibits set up as well by Dr. Moyer for you to check out.

The event will run from 6:00 to 8:55 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $15 and are available at VanPelt Fencing, Western Travel Terminal, and Johnson Cashway Lumber.

You can also order tickets online at http://tinyurl.com/sportsman2017