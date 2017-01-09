SportsTalk with Gering Head Coach Randy Plummer

Here’s a replay of Saturday morning SportsTalk on KNEB as I visited with Gering boys basketball coach Randy Plummer. Topics of conversation include: Gering’s big OT win against Sidney, the great environments you get in area high school gyms, and the dominance of Scottsbluff.

Some of the key final scores from the weekend:

(B) Gering 60, Sidney 57 OT

(B) Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 42

(B) St. Thomas More SD 38, Alliance 33

(B) Sidney 56, McCook 43

(G) Alliance 50, Scottsbluff 38

(G) Sidney 35, Gering 24

(G) Mitchell 45, Chadron 20

(G) Sidney 54, McCook 23

(G) Hemingford 64, Garden County 11

(G) Hemingford 66, Minatare 10