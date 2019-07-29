State Legion baseball: Class B update, Zephyrs sesaon comes to close

The legion baseball summer campaign is winding down with State Tournaments wrapping up this week.

The Class B State Tournament at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering is through two days of action with still three more days to go to crown a champion.

On Sunday evening the Alliance Spartans picked up a wild win, beating Hickman 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trevor Dubray sprayed a ball to the right of the first baseman and there wound up being a close play at first that included a dropped ball and a collision. After a discussion by the umpiring crew the safe call was made and Alliance celebrated the win.

Alliance coach, Carlos Palomo, was impressed by his kids and their willingness to hang tough last night, “Unbelievable grit, guts. That’s something we pride ourselves in. Lot of kids had big moments and key at bats. Kids off the bench. All that wouldn’t have been possible if we didn’t have a good start. Chase King, starting from districts, has been pitching with a ton of confidence.”

Hickman beat Alliance 10-0 last year in the State Tournament, so it was definitely a sweet win for the Spartans.

Alliance is one of the 2-0 teams left in the bracket. They’ll matchup tonight at 7 p.m. against the other 2-0 team, Springfield. Springfield knocked off Wakefield last night 10-2.

Gering Platte Valley Companies dropped both of their games yesterday to go 0-2 in the State Tournament.

After having their opening night game rained out they had to play Sunday morning at the regular home field against Wakefield. Gering scored twice in the first for the early lead, highlighted by a RBI double to the fence in left by Riley Gaudreault.

Wakefield took their first lead in the fifth inning on a solo homer to center field by Esgar Godinez.

Gering scored two in the seventh to pull to within 6-4 but then stranded two runners in scoring position to end the game.

PVC had to bounce back quickly against McCook in the afternoon and they didn’t have much left in the tank, falling 13-5.

Gering’s season wraps up at 24-17-1.

Here’s the schedule for today:

1 pm – Hickman vs. McCook (elimination game)

4 pm – Wakefield vs. Bennington (elimination game)

7 pm – Alliance vs. Springfield (both teams 2-0)

Class A State Tournament – Kearney

The WESTCO Zephyrs had their season come to a close on Kearney over the weekend with a pair of losses at one of the two Class A State Tournaments.

On Saturday the Z’s jumped out to a 3-1 lead on Gretna but a five run fifth inning for Gretna helped them pull away for the round one win.

Harold Baez threw a six inning complete game allowing three earned runs and at the plate Baez had two RBI’s.

Then yesterday in their elmination game the Zephyrs lost to Millard West 11-1. WESTCO’s offense could only muster three hits in the season finale.

After winning just 14 games last year the Zephyrs showed plenty of improvement this summer finishing with a record of 31-21.