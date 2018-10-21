class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342493 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

State playoff football matchups, brackets

BY Chris Cottrell | October 21, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
State playoff football matchups, brackets

Here are the matchups for teams in the area for the high school football postseason along with links to the official NSAA playoff brackets.

Class B

#15 Ralston (4-5) at #2 Scottsbluff (9-0)…Friday night at 6 p.m. Coverage on KNEB.tv, 101.7 The Trail, and kneb.com starting at 5:30.

#3 York (7-2) at #14 Alliance (4-5)

Click here for official Class B bracket.

Class C-1

#14 Sidney (6-3) at #3 Ord (8-1)

#15 Chadron (5-4) at #2 Pierce (9-0)

Click here for official Class C-1 bracket.

Class D-1

#13 Arapahoe (5-3) at #4 Hemingford (5-3)

Click here for official Class D-1 bracket.

Class D-2

#16 Paxton (2-6) at #1 Mullen (8-0)

#9 Medicine Valley (5-3) at #8 Garden County (6-2)

Click here for official Class D-2 bracket.

Class D-6

#13 Walthill (5-3) at #4 Minatare (7-1)…Time TBA, coverage on KNEB on Friday.

#16 Red Cloud (5-3) at #1 Hay Springs (8-0)

#12 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-4) at #5 Hyannis (7-1)

#11 Cody-Kilgore (5-3) at #6 Deschler (5-3)

#15 Creek Valley (3-5) at #2 Wilcox-Hildreth (8-0)

Click here for official D-6 bracket.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments