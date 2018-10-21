State playoff football matchups, brackets

Here are the matchups for teams in the area for the high school football postseason along with links to the official NSAA playoff brackets.

Class B

#15 Ralston (4-5) at #2 Scottsbluff (9-0)…Friday night at 6 p.m. Coverage on KNEB.tv, 101.7 The Trail, and kneb.com starting at 5:30.

#3 York (7-2) at #14 Alliance (4-5)

Click here for official Class B bracket.

Class C-1

#14 Sidney (6-3) at #3 Ord (8-1)

#15 Chadron (5-4) at #2 Pierce (9-0)

Click here for official Class C-1 bracket.

Class D-1

#13 Arapahoe (5-3) at #4 Hemingford (5-3)

Click here for official Class D-1 bracket.

Class D-2

#16 Paxton (2-6) at #1 Mullen (8-0)

#9 Medicine Valley (5-3) at #8 Garden County (6-2)

Click here for official Class D-2 bracket.

Class D-6

#13 Walthill (5-3) at #4 Minatare (7-1)…Time TBA, coverage on KNEB on Friday.

#16 Red Cloud (5-3) at #1 Hay Springs (8-0)

#12 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-4) at #5 Hyannis (7-1)

#11 Cody-Kilgore (5-3) at #6 Deschler (5-3)

#15 Creek Valley (3-5) at #2 Wilcox-Hildreth (8-0)

Click here for official D-6 bracket.