State Wrestling – 14 Local Wrestlers Go For Gold

Here is a list of the local wrestlers who will wrestle for State Championships later today in Omaha.

Class B

106- Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff vs. Gabe Grice, Omaha Gross…Garcia won his semifinal match by MD 12-4

120- Evan Steggs, Alliance vs. Andy Rojas, Lexington…Steggs won his semifinal match by SV 4-2

126- Kaden Vowers, Sidney vs. Nick Stoltenberg, Skutt Catholic…Vowers won his semifinal match 5-3

132- Mario Ybarra, Scottsbluff vs. Trey Arellano, Sidney…Ybarra won his semifinal match by MD 15-4, Arellano won his semifinal match 9-4

145- Jorgen Johnson, Alliance vs. Scott Fulsos, York…Johnson won his semifinal match by PIN

152- Derek Robb, Sidney vs. Dalton Quandt, Northwest…Robb won his semifinal match by MD 11-0

285- Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff vs. Nathan Lauder, Alliance…Nelson won his semifinal match by MD 14-4, Lauder won his semifinal match 11-5

Class C

195- Marce Vasquez, Bridgeport vs. Ryder Fuchs, Pierce…Vasquez won his semifinal match by PIN

Class D

106- Tyler Nagel, Morrill vs. Logan Russell, High Plains Community…Nagel won his semifinal match by PIN

132- Mitch McKibbin, Bayard vs. Dylan Swenson, Oakland-Craig…McKibbin won his semifinal match 3-1

152- Austin Garcia, Morrill vs. Bode Jensen, Burwell…Garcia won his semifinal match 9-3

285- Cade Payne, Hemingford vs. Thomas Hughes, Burwell…Payne won his semifinal match 1-0