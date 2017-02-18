State Wrestling: 3 state champions, 1 runner-up, 4 more to go for gold

The NSAA State Wrestling Championships continue at the Century Link Center in Omaha with gold medal matches.

So far, four area wrestlers have competed this afternoon, with three winning state tiles.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats started off with a Ben Rodriguez win at 145 pounds, with a 3-2 win over Josh Pokorny of Bennington.

The Bearcats also picked up a state title at 182 pounds, as Salem Harsh ended the year 50-0, thanks to a 10-0 major decision over Sam Kolterman of Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs. Harsh only had one opponent score a point on him this season.

Sidney’s Derek Robb was a state champion at 152 pounds with a pin over Thomas Margritz of Lexington in 2:36. Robb, who finished the year 56-0, pinned all four of his opponents in the state tournament.

Mitchell’s Abe Hernandez fell in the final in Class C 170 pounds, 6-4 to Donald Stephen of Valentine.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats will have a third and final shot at gold when Devontae Gutierrez will wrestle against Korbin Meink of Omaha Skutt Catholic at 126 pounds. Meink has won three straight gold medals.

Sidney could also get another gold as Trey Arellano wrestles at 120 pounds.

Other area wrestlers going for gold, include Chadron’s Joe Ritzen at 132 pounds in Class B, Crawford’s Trevor Nelson at 113 pounds in Class D, and Bayard’s Alex Araujo at 120 pounds in Class D.

Full results for all teams in the area are below:

2017 NSAA State Wrestling Championships

Results By Team

ALLIANCE

B113 – Evan Steggs (26-16) scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) 26-16 won by decision over Sam Brayman (Blair) 18-11 (Dec 1-0)

Quarterfinal – Van Schmidt (Gretna) 50-0 won by fall over Evan Steggs (Alliance) 26-16 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 2 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) 26-16 won by fall over Tommy Whitaker (Mount Michael Benedictine) 32-6 (Fall 4:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Brady Fago (Lexington) 18-12 won by decision over Evan Steggs (Alliance) 26-16 (Dec 4-2)

B138 – Jorgen Johnson (35-6) placed 5th and scored 11.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 35-6 won by major decision over Peyton Meink (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 20-13 (MD 13-3)

Quarterfinal – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 35-6 won by tech fall over Hunter Cook (Northwest) 28-20 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1))

Semifinal – Scott Fulsos (York) 60-2 won by decision over Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 35-6 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Semi – Jake Cluxton (Bennington) 31-4 won by decision over Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 35-6 (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 35-6 won by decision over Tyler Brandenburg (Columbus Scotus) 38-12 (Dec 4-1)

B145 – Rey Valdez (15-5) placed 6th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 won by decision over Robert Lauby (Elkhorn) 22-23 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal – Layton Mullinix (Columbus Scotus) 50-4 won by fall over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 2 – Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 won by decision over Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 21-11 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 won by fall over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 29-10 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Semi – Cole Huss (Gretna) 32-14 won by decision over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match – Rhett Trail (Nebraska City) 40-6 won by decision over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 15-5 (Dec 4-2)

B152 – Lane Applegarth (27-12) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Everhart (Gretna) 48-7 won by fall over Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 27-12 (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 27-12 won by major decision over Justin Strong (Northwest) 11-18 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Zane Bennett (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 40-8 won by fall over Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 27-12 (Fall 2:09)

B160 – Danny Vallejo (35-4) placed 4th and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 35-4 won by fall over Ronny Petersen (West Point-Beemer) 27-25 (Fall 1:55)

Quarterfinal – Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 35-4 won by major decision over Dillon Muchmore (Columbus Scotus) 46-10 (MD 11-2)

Semifinal – Damian Green (Fairbury) 43-5 won by decision over Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 35-4 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Semi – Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 35-4 won by decision over Johnny Gill (Auburn) 43-11 (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match – Lance Jarrett (Gretna) 50-4 won by fall over Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 35-4 (Fall 2:25)

B170 – Bryant Wilson (39-6) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 won by fall over Tucker Hancock (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 30-12 (Fall 3:24)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Johnson (Fairbury) 49-5 won by decision over Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Round 2 – Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 won by fall over Travis Reed (Norris) 31-17 (Fall 2:32)

Cons. Round 3 – Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 won by decision over August Yoder (Bennington) 6-3 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Semi – Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 won by decision over Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 42-3 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 39-6 won by decision over Curt Randall (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 26-2 (Dec 8-6)

B220 – Lane Lauder (25-14) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 39-7 won by decision over Lane Lauder (Alliance) 25-14 (Dec 12-7)

Cons. Round 1 – Cooper Kiser (Northwest) 29-21 won by fall over Lane Lauder (Alliance) 25-14 (Fall 3:43)

BAYARD

D120 – Alex Araujo (36-8) placed TBA and scored 21.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Araujo (Bayard) 36-8 won by decision over Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 34-12 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal – Alex Araujo (Bayard) 36-8 won by major decision over Coy Gideon (Burwell) 25-9 (MD 9-1)

Semifinal – Alex Araujo (Bayard) 36-8 won by fall over Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 26-12 (Fall 4:53)

Championship Final – Alex Araujo (Bayard) 36-8 vs. Dominique Rickard (Plainnview) 34-4

D126 – Mitchell McKibbin (39-9) placed 5th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 won by major decision over Adrian Gerken (Eustis-Farnam) 27-12 (MD 13-0)

Quarterfinal – Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 37-7 won by major decision over Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 won by decision over Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 34-16 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 won by decision over Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 39-7 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Zac Hazen (Creighton) 30-7 won by fall over Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 (Fall 0:49)

5th Place Match – Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 won by decision over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 (Dec 4-2)

D152 – Karsen Hunter (18-19) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 19-0 won by major decision over Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 18-19 (MD 18-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Bode Jensen (Burwell) 22-14 won by fall over Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 18-19 (Fall 0:56)

BRIDGEPORT

C106 – Casey Benavides (44-7) placed 5th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 40-8 won by decision over Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 won by fall over Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 40-18 (Fall 1:39)

Cons. Round 2 – Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 won by fall over Ethan Zegers (Milford) 26-10 (Fall 3:52)

Cons. Round 3 – Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 won by major decision over Colton Rowse (Ord) 33-10 (MD 15-5)

Cons. Semi – Ryan Zoucha (Malcolm) 43-8 won by major decision over Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match – Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 44-7 won by decision over Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 40-8 (Dec 7-6)

C170 – Logan Coalson (37-11) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Coufal (Aquinas Catholic) 21-9 won by decision over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 37-11 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Javier Murillo (Gibbon) 20-6 won by fall over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 37-11 (Fall 0:36)

C182 – Jerrod Fedorchik (37-1) placed 3rd and scored 17.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 37-1 won by fall over Douglas Alvarado (David City) 3-7 (Fall 1:40)

Quarterfinal – Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 37-1 won by major decision over Brett Hull (Logan View) 34-16 (MD 12-3)

Semifinal – Cody Thomas (Wakefield) 32-0 won in tie breaker – 1 over Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 37-1 (TB-1 3-1)

Cons. Semi – Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 37-1 won by decision over Riley Smith (Arlington) 42-8 (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match – Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 37-1 won by decision over Brock Ray (North Bend Central) 40-9 (Dec 11-4)

C195 – Marce Vasquez (41-4) placed 4th and scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 won by decision over Tanner Peterson (Sutton) 38-9 (Dec 7-2)

Quarterfinal – Bailey Thompson (O`Neill) 35-4 won by major decision over Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 (MD 13-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 won by major decision over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 27-17 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 won by fall over Austin Marx (Battle Creek) 31-17 (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Semi – Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 won by major decision over Noah Carlson (Central City) 34-15 (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match – Ryan Worm (David City) 43-5 won by decision over Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 41-4 (Dec 5-1)

C285 – Curtis Freeze (31-15) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 31-15 won by fall over Thai Thompson (Battle Creek) 27-15 (Fall 1:03)

Quarterfinal – Caleb Lefferdink (Syracuse) 50-1 won by fall over Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 31-15 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Jose Murillo (Gibbon) 32-14 won by decision over Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 31-15 (Dec 5-1)

CHADRON

B132 – Joe Ritzen (39-1) placed TBA and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 39-1 won by forfeit over Jose Salazar (West Point-Beemer) 10-16 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 39-1 won by major decision over Stone Mendez (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 23-17 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 39-1 won by major decision over Brody Bashus (Plattsmouth) 40-15 (MD 14-2)

Championship – Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 39-1 vs. Connor Laux (Hastings) 41-2

CRAWFORD

D113 – Trevor Nelson (38-1) placed TBA and scored 23.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 38-1 won by fall over Damon Crawford (Scribner-Snyder) 19-17 (Fall 1:34)

Quarterfinal – Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 38-1 won by fall over Ben Wood (Central Valley) 25-21 (Fall 1:00)

Semifinal – Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 38-1 won by tech fall over Connor Hazen (Creighton) 24-4 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3))

Championship – Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 38-1 vs. Dillon Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) 39-1

D120 – Dennis Vogl (17-12) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 26-12 won by fall over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 17-12 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 1 – Usama Erickson (Superior) 28-7 won by major decision over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 17-12 (MD 9-1)

D160 – Wyatt Mader (20-11) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 20-11 won by decision over Corey Dawe (Burwell) 16-5 (Dec 7-6)

Quarterfinal – Drew Loberg (Randolph) 32-1 won by fall over Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 20-11 (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Brock Schaecher (Elkhorn Valley) 28-19 won by decision over Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 20-11 (Dec 8-6)

GARDEN COUNTY

D113 – Tate Coss (28-14) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zak Palmer (North Central) 28-17 won by major decision over Tate Coss (Garden County) 28-14 (MD 14-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Tate Coss (Garden County) 28-14 won by fall over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 26-13 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 2 – Tate Coss (Garden County) 28-14 won by decision over Ben Wood (Central Valley) 25-21 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 27-16 won by fall over Tate Coss (Garden County) 28-14 (Fall 1:00)

D195 – Chris Sciortino (4-22) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 38-5 won by fall over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 4-22 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 1 – Travis Likens (Tri County) 42-15 won by fall over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 4-22 (Fall 0:45)

GERING

B152 – Austin Garcia (17-12) scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 43-6 won by decision over Austin Garcia (Gering) 17-12 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Garcia (Gering) 17-12 won by fall over Jacob Adams (Beatrice) 19-29 (Fall 2:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Matthew Harvey (Norris) 38-12 won by decision over Austin Garcia (Gering) 17-12 (Dec 2-1)

GORDON-RUSHVILLE

C113 – Tyrell Means (16-14) scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hailey Schiermeyer (Logan View) 32-8 won by major decision over Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 16-14 (MD 13-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 16-14 won by decision over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 14-16 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 2 – Jacob Paczosa (St. Paul) 30-14 won by decision over Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 16-14 (Dec 9-5)

C120 – Quin Child (27-17) scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lane Bridgmon (Syracuse) 36-17 won by decision over Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 27-17 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 27-17 won by decision over Cristian Carranza (Cross County/Osceola) 35-14 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 24-7 won by tech fall over Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 27-17 (TF-1.5 4:22 (18-3))

C132 – Blake Henry (27-10) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 27-10 won by decision over Alex Dubas (Cross County/Osceola) 44-6 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal – Max Hughes (Syracuse) 40-2 won by fall over Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 27-10 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 2 – Chace Bond (Wood River) 46-11 won by fall over Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 27-10 (Fall 4:44)

C138 – Logan Belsky (29-6) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 won by decision over Preston Bussey (Battle Creek) 38-10 (Dec 6-3)

Quarterfinal – Melvin Hernandez (David City) 37-2 won by fall over Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 (Fall 1:09)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 won by decision over Chandler Stone (Sutton) 30-12 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 won by fall over Jarred Hulinsky (St. Paul) 36-8 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Semi – Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 won by decision over Anthony Eickmeier (Aquinas Catholic) 30-11 (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match – Noah Eklund (Valentine) 33-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 29-6 (SV-1 6-4)

HAY SPRINGS

D113 – Austin Anderson (17-27) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Hazen (Creighton) 24-4 won by fall over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-27 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 27-19 won by fall over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-27 (Fall 2:29)

D138 – Coy Wolken (32-14) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Morris (Superior) 40-10 won by fall over Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 32-14 (Fall 1:43)

Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Bloomquist (Randolph) 40-16 won by fall over Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 32-14 (Fall 2:55)

D160 – Bryce Running Hawk (14-12) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Braiden Gomez (Axtell) 32-11 won by fall over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 14-12 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Elliot Epstein (Thayer Central) 35-16 won by decision over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 14-12 (Dec 10-6)

D170 – Nathan Tobiasson (25-21) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Reimers (Palmer) 25-8 won by major decision over Nathan Tobiasson (Hay Springs) 25-21 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Cavaness (West Holt) 24-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nathan Tobiasson (Hay Springs) 25-21 (SV-1 2-1)

HEMINGFORD

D106 – Jaydon Walker (31-16) scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 44-5 won by decision over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 31-16 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 31-16 won by fall over Kaiden Mrsny (Pender) 41-11 (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 2 – Teven Marshall (Mullen) 29-15 won by decision over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 31-16 (Dec 5-2)

D126 – Justin Davis (26-11) placed 6th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 won by decision over Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 34-16 (Dec 6-2)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 45-1 won by fall over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 2 – Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 won by fall over Keaton Meyer (Superior) 17-14 (Fall 4:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 won by fall over Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 39-7 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Semi – Dylan Swenson (Oakland-Craig) 39-8 won by major decision over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 (MD 14-0)

5th Place Match – Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 39-9 won by decision over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 26-11 (Dec 4-2)

D152 – Dylan Ernesti (23-14) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Leland Bowder (Pender) 45-10 won by fall over Dylan Ernesti (Hemingford) 23-14 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Zach Morris (Winside) 38-10 won by major decision over Dylan Ernesti (Hemingford) 23-14 (MD 13-5)

D220 – Denton Payne (26-9) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Denton Payne (Hemingford) 26-9 won by fall over Schuyler Brown (Overton) 31-8 (Fall 0:51)

Quarterfinal – Tyler Gideon (Burwell) 27-1 won by fall over Denton Payne (Hemingford) 26-9 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 2 – Seth Wentworth (West Holt) 27-11 won by fall over Denton Payne (Hemingford) 26-9 (Fall 2:38)

D285 – Cade Payne (35-7) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Payne (Hemingford) 35-7 won by fall over Colton Beebe (Freeman) 11-24 (Fall 1:09)

Quarterfinal – Thomas Hughes (Burwell) 37-2 won by fall over Cade Payne (Hemingford) 35-7 (Fall 4:54)

Cons. Round 2 – Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 19-10 won by fall over Cade Payne (Hemingford) 35-7 (Fall 4:05)

MINATARE

D182 – Isaac Gomez (16-14) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tori Huffman (Burwell) 37-0 won by fall over Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 16-14 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 1 – Payton Frey (Stapleton) 22-12 won by fall over Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 16-14 (Fall 0:30)

MITCHELL

C126 – Darryn Walters (37-10) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 won by decision over Cody Pester (Syracuse) 29-22 (Dec 6-1)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Allan (Wood River) 36-0 won by decision over Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 won by major decision over Riley Wehrer (Wilber-Clatonia) 33-13 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 won by major decision over Dawson Hogue (Conestoga) 37-10 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Semi – Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 won by decision over Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 41-12 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match – Justin White (David City) 46-6 won by decision over Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 37-10 (Dec 10-5)

C170 – Abe Hernandez (33-3) placed 2nd and scored 21.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 33-3 won by fall over Sergey Parry (Twin River) 37-12 (Fall 5:07)

Quarterfinal – Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 33-3 won by major decision over Cooper VonSeggern (Wisner-Pilger) 35-6 (MD 13-5)

Semifinal – Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 33-3 won by decision over Gavin Trompke (Ord) 41-8 (Dec 6-5)

Championship Final – Donald Stephen 33-3 (Valentine) won by decision over Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 33-3 (Dec 6-4)

MORRILL

D106 – Nathaniel Murillo (26-9) placed 5th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 26-9 won by fall over Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 6-8 (Fall 1:01)

Quarterfinal – Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 26-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 34-7 (SV-1 5-3)

Semifinal – Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 50-2 won by fall over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 26-9 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Semi – Koby Ellis (Winside) 36-6 won by decision over Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 26-9 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 26-9 won by fall over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 34-7 (Fall 3:48)

D113 – Mason Coward (21-12) scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 20-20 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mason Coward (Morrill) 21-12 (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Mason Coward (Morrill) 21-12 won by decision over Wade Wright (East Butler) 20-22 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 27-16 won by fall over Mason Coward (Morrill) 21-12 (Fall 1:56)

D120 – Holden Schleve (28-13) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Holden Schleve (Morrill) 28-13 won by decision over Drew Goosic (Franklin) 38-10 (Dec 6-5)

Quarterfinal – Alejandro Martinez (Elkhorn Valley) 36-3 won by decision over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 28-13 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 34-12 won by decision over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 28-13 (Dec 9-5)

D170 – Will Howell (29-8) scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Will Howell (Morrill) 29-8 won by decision over Dylan Horejsi (Howells-Dodge) 29-17 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal – Kalen Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 44-2 won by fall over Will Howell (Morrill) 29-8 (Fall 3:39)

Cons. Round 2 – Will Howell (Morrill) 29-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 33-12 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Colby Collier (Sandhills/Thedford) 31-6 won by decision over Will Howell (Morrill) 29-8 (Dec 8-2)

D220 – Ben Cantu (15-15) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hank Harris (Thayer Central) 40-11 won by major decision over Ben Cantu (Morrill) 15-15 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Marshall Still (South Loup) 23-13 won by decision over Ben Cantu (Morrill) 15-15 (Dec 7-2)

D285 – John Hill (18-18) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Kircher (Southwest) 38-11 won by fall over John Hill (Morrill) 18-18 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 19-10 won by fall over John Hill (Morrill) 18-18 (Fall 0:46)

MULLEN

D106 – Teven Marshall (29-15) scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Teven Marshall (Mullen) 29-15 won by decision over Cody Hanvey (Creighton) 15-10 (Dec 11-6)

Quarterfinal – Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 50-2 won by fall over Teven Marshall (Mullen) 29-15 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Teven Marshall (Mullen) 29-15 won by decision over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 31-16 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 34-7 won by decision over Teven Marshall (Mullen) 29-15 (Dec 2-0)

D126 – Brady Gracey (25-17) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 39-7 won by fall over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 25-17 (Fall 2:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 39-7 won by fall over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 25-17 (Fall 0:41)

D132 – Jade Lovitt (23-13) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jefferson McNeill (Oakland-Craig) 41-10 won by fall over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 23-13 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 23-13 won by fall over Jadyn Smeal (Scribner-Snyder) 21-20 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 – Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 23-13 won by decision over Trenton Steinkraus (Plainview) 37-5 (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 34-10 won by injury default over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 23-13 (Inj. 0:30)

D145 – Josh Cox (24-20) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 36-9 won by fall over Josh Cox (Mullen) 24-20 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Scott (Randolph) 31-12 won by decision over Josh Cox (Mullen) 24-20 (Dec 2-1)

D160 – Justus Monette (38-7) placed 4th and scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justus Monette (Mullen) 38-7 won by major decision over Brock Schaecher (Elkhorn Valley) 28-19 (MD 15-3)

Quarterfinal – Justus Monette (Mullen) 38-7 won by fall over Cole Egge (Amherst) 30-16 (Fall 5:30)

Semifinal – Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 48-7 won by decision over Justus Monette (Mullen) 38-7 (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Semi – Justus Monette (Mullen) 38-7 won by major decision over Clay Konopasek (Niobrara/Verdigre) 31-15 (MD 13-1)

3rd Place Match – Drew Loberg (Randolph) 32-1 won by fall over Justus Monette (Mullen) 38-7 (Fall 1:13)

D170 – Darren Leibhart (24-13) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 24-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Levi Stacken (Creighton) 29-12 (SV-1 8-6)

Quarterfinal – Ryan Dawe (Burwell) 36-7 won by decision over Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 24-13 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Horejsi (Howells-Dodge) 29-17 won by decision over Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 24-13 (Dec 6-5)

D195 – Clayton Hassett (22-9) scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Rezac (East Butler) 34-13 won by fall over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 22-9 (Fall 3:17)

Cons. Round 1 – Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 22-9 won by decision over Collin Gale (Plainview) 22-15 (Dec 11-9)

Cons. Round 2 – Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 34-9 won by decision over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 22-9 (Dec 6-3)

D220 – Ryan Jensen (11-18) scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jose Ambriz (Ansley/Litchfield) 26-8 won by fall over Ryan Jensen (Mullen) 11-18 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Jon Escalante (Winside) 15-10 won by fall over Ryan Jensen (Mullen) 11-18 (Fall 0:14)

SCOTTSBLUFF

B113 – Kevin Price (33-19) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 33-19 won by decision over Thomas Buchanan (Crete) 36-11 (Dec 5-2)

Quarterfinal – Blayne Kile (Hastings) 17-4 won by decision over Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 33-19 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Brady Fago (Lexington) 18-12 won by decision over Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 33-19 (Dec 6-3)

B120 – Jerryd Hernandez (24-14) placed 6th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Fauver (Gretna) 40-7 won by decision over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 won by fall over Steven Powers (Beatrice) 18-23 (Fall 2:15)

Cons. Round 2 – Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 won by decision over Broc Hall (Bennington) 31-13 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 won by fall over Ronald Taylor (Plattsmouth) 23-8 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Semi – Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 26-11 won by decision over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match – Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 43-15 won by decision over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 24-14 (Dec 3-2)

B126 – Devontae Gutierrez (35-6) placed TBA and scored 23.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-6 won by fall over Brayden Carda (Bennington) 20-26 (Fall 2:33)

Quarterfinal – Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-6 won by tech fall over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 31-16 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-2))

Semifinal – Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-6 won by fall over Carter Thompson (Aurora) 34-11 (Fall 3:59)

Championship – Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 35-6 vs. Korbin Meink (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 37-3

B132 – Mario Ybarra (33-9) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 33-9 won by fall over Dylan Ramage (Nebraska City) 27-18 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal – Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 33-9 won by fall over Logan Slater (Fairbury) 40-13 (Fall 3:11)

Semifinal – Connor Laux (Hastings) 41-2 won by decision over Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 33-9 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi – Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 33-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Stone Mendez (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 23-17 (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match – Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 33-9 won by fall over Brody Bashus (Plattsmouth) 40-15 (Fall 2:36)

B138 – Rob Price (28-10) scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 28-10 won by decision over Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 46-5 (Dec 7-6)

Quarterfinal – Mario Venzor (Schuyler) 40-8 won by fall over Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 28-10 (Fall 5:20)

Cons. Round 2 – Jake Cluxton (Bennington) 31-4 won by decision over Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 28-10 (Dec 3-2)

B145 – Ben Rodriquez (38-6) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 38-6 won by fall over Dalton Quandt (Northwest) 39-11 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 38-6 won by fall over Tristan Snover (Seward) 37-7 (Fall 1:44)

Semifinal – Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 38-6 won by decision over Cole Huss (Gretna) 32-14 (Dec 7-1)

Championship Finals – Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 38-6 won by decision over vs. Josh Pokorny (Bennington) 46-2 (Dec 3-2)

B160 – Sebastian Harsh (35-9) scored 6.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 35-9 won by tech fall over Blake Westerby (Northwest) 21-18 (TF-1.5 3:55 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Billy Higgins (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 39-4 won by decision over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 35-9 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 35-9 won by fall over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 29-14 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 3 – Johnny Gill (Auburn) 43-11 won by fall over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 35-9 (Fall 1:18)

B182 – Salem Harsh (50-0) placed 1st and scored 29.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 50-0 won by fall over Devin Pfeifer (Plattsmouth) 19-23 (Fall 0:34)

Quarterfinal – Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 50-0 won by fall over Gavin Eason (Norris) 43-6 (Fall 2:50)

Semifinal – Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 50-0 won by fall over Jeb South (Northwest) 33-17 (Fall 1:13)

Championship Final – Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 50-0 won by major decision over Sam Kolterman (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 43-7 (MD 10-0)

B195 – Kobe Paez (38-17) placed 5th and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Grant Bruner (Gretna) 50-2 won by decision over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 won by decision over Jerad Humble (Beatrice) 22-14 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 won by decision over Ethan Mullen (Adams Central) 32-13 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 won by decision over Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 46-14 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Danny Thompson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 20-7 won by fall over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 (Fall 2:50)

5th Place Match – Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 38-17 won by decision over Ethan Sherman (Crete) 42-8 (Dec 4-3)

B220 – Garrett Nelson (42-12) scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Bruce (Bennington) 37-14 won by fall over Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 42-12 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 42-12 won by fall over Jacob Walsh (Norris) 21-15 (Fall 4:02)

Cons. Round 2 – Aaron Jasper (Columbus Lakeview) 25-9 won by fall over Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 42-12 (Fall 0:51)

B285 – Genaro Gurrola (42-10) scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 42-10 won by fall over Nicolas Gray (Norris) 28-20 (Fall 0:55)

Quarterfinal – Pat Arnold (Gretna) 39-10 won by fall over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 42-10 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 42-10 won in tie breaker – 1 over Paul Mach (Fairbury) 43-8 (TB-1 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Cory Harper (Blair) 38-13 won by fall over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 42-10 (Fall 1:18)

SIDNEY

B106 – Paul Houser (25-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Lazure (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 29-10 won by major decision over Paul Houser (Sidney) 25-24 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Sean Martin (Seward) 22-9 won by fall over Paul Houser (Sidney) 25-24 (Fall 2:06)

B120 – Trey Arellano (52-3) placed TBA and scored 19.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Arellano (Sidney) 52-3 won by decision over Jarrett Cline (Mount Michael Benedictine) 27-17 (Dec 11-4)

Quarterfinal – Trey Arellano (Sidney) 52-3 won by tech fall over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 25-22 (TF-1.5 2:43 (18-0))

Semifinal – Trey Arellano (Sidney) 52-3 won by decision over Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 26-11 (Dec 5-0)

Championship – Trey Arellano (Sidney) 52-3 vs. Walker Moore (Blair) 44-1

B126 – Kaden Vowers (42-12) place is unknown and scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Cunningham (Gretna) 45-6 won by decision over Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 42-12 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 42-12 won by decision over Joel Smith (Hastings) 30-15 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 42-12 won by decision over Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 37-12 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 43-8 won by decision over Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 42-12 (Dec 7-6)

B132 – KC Higer (37-14) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brody Bashus (Plattsmouth) 40-15 won by fall over KC Higer (Sidney) 37-14 (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Ernst (Columbus Lakeview) 21-18 won by decision over KC Higer (Sidney) 37-14 (Dec 4-2)

B152 – Derek Robb (56-0) placed 1st and scored 30.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Derek Robb (Sidney) 56-0 won by fall over Anthony Moyer (Fairbury) 38-13 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Derek Robb (Sidney) 56-0 won by fall over Garrett Cornwell (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 36-18 (Fall 0:54)

Semifinal – Derek Robb (Sidney) 56-0 won by fall over Cody Everhart (Gretna) 48-7 (Fall 3:14)

Championship Final – Derek Robb (Sidney) 56-0 won by fall over Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 48-5 (Fall 2:36)