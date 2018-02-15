State Wrestling: Class B 1st and 2nd round results

Class B State Wrestling results
Class B done for the day. Everyone will wrestle again tomorrow; either in semifinals or consolation rounds.
Here are the wrestlers that went 2-0 and are into the state semifinals tomorrow:
Scottsbluff- Paul Garcia, Mario Ybarra, Garrett Nelson
Gering- Quinton Chavez
Alliance- Evan Steggs, Asa Johnson, Jorgen Johnson, Nathan Lauder
Sidney- Kaden Vowers, Trey Arellano, Derek Robb
Scottsbluff
106 Paul Garcia- 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN
132 Mario Ybarra- 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN MD 9-1
138 Devontae Gutierrez 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOST (DISQUALIFIED FROM TOURNAMENT)
160 Elijah Blanco 1st rd LOST 4-2
285 Garrett Nelson 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd WIN TF 18-3
Gering
106 Quinton Chavez 1st rd WIN BY TF 19-1, 2nd rd WIN MD 15-3
126 Nate Rocheleau 1st rd LOST 9-8
195 Cody Ybarra 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 5-2
Alliance
106 Paul Ruff 1st rd WIN 4-2, 2nd rd LOST 3-2
120 Evan Steggs 1st rd WIN 7-2, 2nd rd WIN 8-1
132 Asa Johnson 1st rd WIN TF 22-5, 2nd rd WIN 3-2
145 Jorgen Johnson 1st rd WIN 16-4, 2nd rd WIN 5-1
152 Braydon Wilson 1st rd LOST TF 19-4
160 Lane Applegarth 1st rd LOST 2-0
220 Baily Hood 1st rd LOST PIN
285 Nathan Lauder 1st rd WON MD 13-2, 2nd rd WIN MD 17-4
Sidney
113 Colton Peckham 1st rd LOST BY INJ
120 Jacob Peckham 1st rd LOST MD 16-4
126 Kaden Vowers 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd WIN 6-2
132 Trey Arellano 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN
138 Brody Raines 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd LOST 5-4
145 KC Higer 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd LOST PIN
152 Derek Robb 1st rd WON PIN, 2nd rd WIN 7-0
195 Jack Hinrichs 1st rd LOST PIN
Chadron
145 Jacob Lemmon 1st rd WON 7-3, 2nd rd LOST 6-0
170 Clark Riesen 1st rd LOST MD 18-7
182 Lance Cattin 1st rd LOST PIN
195 Isaiah Beye 1st rd LOST PIN