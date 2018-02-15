State Wrestling: Class C 1st and 2nd round results

Class C State Wrestling results

Class C done for the day. Everyone will wrestle again tomorrow; either in semifinals or consolation rounds.

Wrestlers who finished 2-0 and advanced to the state semifinals tomorrow:

Bridgeport- Casey Benavides, Marce Vasquez

Mitchell- Drake Gilliland

Bridgeport

106 Casey Benavides 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 13-7

113 Chance Cooper 1st rd LOST PIN

132 Trevor Widener 1st rd WIN 9-8, 2nd rd LOSS PIN

160 Nathaniel Cooper 1st rd LOSS PIN

182 Logan Coalson 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 11-5

195 Marce Vasquez 1st rd WIN 10-3, 2nd rd WIN PIN

220 Tyler Franklin 1st rd LOSS PIN

Mitchell

126 Jake Chasek 1st rd LOSS PIN

132 Justin Chasek 1st rd LOSS TF 15-0

170 Drake Gilliland 1st rd WIN 4-2, 2nd rd WIN PIN

Gordon-Rushville

126 Quin Child 1st rd LOSS MD 8-0

152 Connor Halverson 1st rd WIN 6-2, 2nd rd LOSS 6-2

Kimball

113 Jordan Cluff 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN