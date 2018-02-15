State Wrestling: Class C 1st and 2nd round results

Class C State Wrestling results
Class C done for the day. Everyone will wrestle again tomorrow; either in semifinals or consolation rounds.
Wrestlers who finished 2-0 and advanced to the state semifinals tomorrow:
Bridgeport- Casey Benavides, Marce Vasquez
Mitchell- Drake Gilliland
Bridgeport
106 Casey Benavides 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 13-7
113 Chance Cooper 1st rd LOST PIN
132 Trevor Widener 1st rd WIN 9-8, 2nd rd LOSS PIN
160 Nathaniel Cooper 1st rd LOSS PIN
182 Logan Coalson 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 11-5
195 Marce Vasquez 1st rd WIN 10-3, 2nd rd WIN PIN
220 Tyler Franklin 1st rd LOSS PIN
Mitchell
126 Jake Chasek 1st rd LOSS PIN
132 Justin Chasek 1st rd LOSS TF 15-0
170 Drake Gilliland 1st rd WIN 4-2, 2nd rd WIN PIN
Gordon-Rushville
126 Quin Child 1st rd LOSS MD 8-0
152 Connor Halverson 1st rd WIN 6-2, 2nd rd LOSS 6-2
Kimball
113 Jordan Cluff 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN