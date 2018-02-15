class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291145 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

State Wrestling: Class D 1st and 2nd round results

BY Chris Cottrell | February 15, 2018
Class D State Wrestling results

Class D done for the day. Everyone will wrestle again tomorrow; either in semifinals or consolation rounds.

Bayard

120 Hunter Kildow 1st rd LOST PIN

126 Alex Araujo 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 4-1

132 Mitch McKibbin 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 3-2

160 Karsen Hunter 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 9-4

170 Steven Tobacco 1st rd LOSS PIN

Morrill

106 Tyler Nagel 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 9-4

120 Nathaniel Murrillo 1st rd LOST 7-2

138 Holden Schleve 1st rd LOSS PIN

152 Austin Garcia 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN

170 Will Howell 1st rd WIN TF 17-2, 2nd rd WIN 6-5

220 John Hill 1st rd LOSS PIN

Minatare

195 Isaac Gomez 1st rd LOSS PIN

285 Ceasar Garduno 1st rd LOSS PIN

Hemingford

113 Jaydon Walker 1st rd LOST MD 14-4

126 Carter Buchheit 1st rd LOST PIN

145 Tyler Coleman 1st rd LOST PIN

182 Jake Sellman 1st rd LOST PIN

285 Cade Payne 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN

Crawford

126 Trevor Nelson 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 13-12

170 Wyatt Mader 1st rd LOSS PIN

Mullen

113 Teven Marshall 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN

126 Brady Gracey 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 3-0

132 Jade Lovitt 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 3-2

138 Zachary Sweet 1st rd WIN 16-10, 2nd rd LOSS PIN

145 Brandon Cooley 1st rd LOSS 8-2

160 Josh Cox 1st rd LOSS PIN

195 Tyler Kvanig 1st rd WIN MD 17-4, 2nd rd WIN 3-2

220 Clayton Hassett 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN

Hyannis

106 Alyssa Shaw 1st rd LOST PIN

182 Zane Musgrave 1st rd LOST PIN

Hay Springs

182 Bryce Running Hawk 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN

Garden County

132 Drake Yates 1st rd LOSS PIN

138 Mark Schwartz 1st rd LOSS 2-1

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
