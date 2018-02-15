State Wrestling: Class D 1st and 2nd round results

Class D State Wrestling results
Class D done for the day. Everyone will wrestle again tomorrow; either in semifinals or consolation rounds.
Bayard
120 Hunter Kildow 1st rd LOST PIN
126 Alex Araujo 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 4-1
132 Mitch McKibbin 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 3-2
160 Karsen Hunter 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 9-4
170 Steven Tobacco 1st rd LOSS PIN
Morrill
106 Tyler Nagel 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 9-4
120 Nathaniel Murrillo 1st rd LOST 7-2
138 Holden Schleve 1st rd LOSS PIN
152 Austin Garcia 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN
170 Will Howell 1st rd WIN TF 17-2, 2nd rd WIN 6-5
220 John Hill 1st rd LOSS PIN
Minatare
195 Isaac Gomez 1st rd LOSS PIN
285 Ceasar Garduno 1st rd LOSS PIN
Hemingford
113 Jaydon Walker 1st rd LOST MD 14-4
126 Carter Buchheit 1st rd LOST PIN
145 Tyler Coleman 1st rd LOST PIN
182 Jake Sellman 1st rd LOST PIN
285 Cade Payne 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN
Crawford
126 Trevor Nelson 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 13-12
170 Wyatt Mader 1st rd LOSS PIN
Mullen
113 Teven Marshall 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN PIN
126 Brady Gracey 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS 3-0
132 Jade Lovitt 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd WIN 3-2
138 Zachary Sweet 1st rd WIN 16-10, 2nd rd LOSS PIN
145 Brandon Cooley 1st rd LOSS 8-2
160 Josh Cox 1st rd LOSS PIN
195 Tyler Kvanig 1st rd WIN MD 17-4, 2nd rd WIN 3-2
220 Clayton Hassett 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN
Hyannis
106 Alyssa Shaw 1st rd LOST PIN
182 Zane Musgrave 1st rd LOST PIN
Hay Springs
182 Bryce Running Hawk 1st rd WIN PIN, 2nd rd LOSS PIN
Garden County
132 Drake Yates 1st rd LOSS PIN
138 Mark Schwartz 1st rd LOSS 2-1