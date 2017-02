State Wrestling: Day 1 Recap

The first day of the three-day NSAA State Wrestling Championships is in the books at the Century Link Center in Omaha.

In Class B, Scottsbluff is in third place and have four wrestlers in Friday’s Championship semifinals. Omaha Skutt leads Class B with 72 points, one point ahead of Gretna. The Bearcats have 55 points. Alliance is in ninth place with 27.5 points.

Scottsbluff’s Devontae Gutierrez (126 pounds), Mario Ybarra (132 pounds), Ben Rodriguez (145 pounds), and Salem Harsh (182 pounds) are in the semifinals.

Other area Class B wrestlers in the semifinals include:

Trey Arellano, Sidney (120 pounds)

Joe Ritzen, Chadron (132 pounds)

Jorgen Johnson, Alliance (138 pounds)

Derek Robb, Sidney (152 pounds)

Danny Vallejo, Alliance (160 pounds)

In Class C, Valentine leads with 79 points, while Battle Creek is a distant second with 37 points, and David City and Raymond Central are tied for third with 35.5 points.

Bridgeport’s Jared Fedorchik remained undefeated on the year while advancing to the semifinals at 182 pounds. Abe Hernandez of Mitchell also advanced to the semifinals at 170 pounds.

In Class D, Amherst leads with 67 points, while Burwell is in second with 58 points. Plainview is a distant third with 40 points.

Four area wrestlers qualified for the semifinals, including Nathaniel Murrilo of Morrill at 106 pounds, Trevor Nelson of Crawford at 113 pounds, Alex Araujo of Bayard at 120 pounds, and Justus Monette of Mullen at 160 pounds.

Friday’s schedule begins with first round and second round consolations for Classes A and D at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time, and for Classes B and C at 11:30 a.m. The semifinals and third round consolations for all classes are at 4 p.m. Friday night.

Class B Quarterfinal Results

106 Pounds: Andy Rojas (Lexington) 40-5 won by major decision over Leyton Tuma (Gretna) 29-20 (MD 10-0), Caleb Lazure (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 28-10 won by fall over Chase Larsen (Plattsmouth) 38-6 (Fall 6:24), Bryce Brown (Hastings) 34-2 won by decision over Jackson Nielsen (Blair) 35-9 (Dec 8-5), Shawn Buchanan (Crete) 47-2 won by major decision over Tanner York (Beatrice) 38-10 (MD 16-4)

113 Pounds: Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 47-5 won by decision over Anthony Long (Plattsmouth) 32-14 (Dec 1-0), Joseph Orsi (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 26-10 won by major decision over Grayson Fries (Northwest) 34-11 (MD 10-2), Blayne Kile (Hastings) 16-2 won by decision over Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 33-18 (Dec 6-4), Van Schmidt (Gretna) 49-0 won by fall over Evan Steggs (Alliance) 25-15 (Fall 1:16)

120 Pounds: Walker Moore (Blair) 43-1 won by decision over Broc Hall (Bennington) 31-12 (Dec 11-5), Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 42-13 won by decision over Ronald Taylor (Plattsmouth) 22-7 (Dec 3-1), Trey Arellano (Sidney) 51-3 won by tech fall over Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 25-21 (TF-1.5 2:43 (18-0)), Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 24-10 won by decision over Trevor Fauver (Gretna) 37-6 (Dec 7-6)

126 Pounds: Korbin Meink (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-3 won by major decision over Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 37-11 (MD 12-4), Andrew Nielsen (Plattsmouth) 29-6 won by major decision over Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 40-7 (MD 11-0), Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 34-6 won by tech fall over Ben Garland (Beatrice) 30-15 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-2)), Carter Thompson (Aurora) 34-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tyler Cunningham (Gretna) 42-5 (SV-1 7-5)

132 Pounds: Connor Laux (Hastings) 40-2 won by decision over Devin DeLancey (Bennington) 33-8 (Dec 4-2), Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 31-8 won by fall over Logan Slater (Fairbury) 38-11 (Fall 3:11), Brody Bashus (Plattsmouth) 39-13 won by decision over Tristan Towey (Gretna) 36-8 (Dec 9-2), Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 38-1 won by major decision over Stone Mendez (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 20-16 (MD 10-0)

138 Pounds: Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 34-4 won by tech fall over Hunter Cook (Northwest) 28-19 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-1)), Scott Fulsos (York) 59-2 won by decision over Lane Eggen (Douglas County West) 36-14 (Dec 8-1), Riley Berg (West Point-Beemer) 48-0 won by fall over Austin Probasco (Lexington) 28-11 (Fall 2:57), Mario Venzor (Schuyler) 38-7 won by fall over Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 28-9 (Fall 5:20)

145 Pounds: Cole Huss (Gretna) 31-12 won by decision over Rhett Trail (Nebraska City) 37-5 (Dec 4-3), Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 36-6 won by fall over Tristan Snover (Seward) 36-6 (Fall 1:44), Josh Pokorny (Bennington) 45-1 won by major decision over Riley Kopf (Lexington) 28-9 (MD 14-3), Layton Mullinix (Columbus Scotus) 48-3 won by fall over Rey Valdez (Alliance) 13-3 (Fall 1:58)

152 Pounds: Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 42-4 won by decision over Zane Bennett (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 39-7 (Dec 2-1), Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 47-4 won by decision over Dylan James (West Point-Beemer) 38-12 (Dec 6-0), Derek Robb (Sidney) 54-0 won by fall over Garrett Cornwell (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 36-17 (Fall 0:54), Cody Everhart (Gretna) 46-6 won by fall over Matthew Harvey (Norris) 35-11 (Fall 5:57)

160 Pounds: Damian Green (Fairbury) 42-5 won by decision over Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 41-5 (Dec 3-2), Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 34-2 won by major decision over Dillon Muchmore (Columbus Scotus) 45-9 (MD 11-2), Lance Jarrett (Gretna) 48-3 won by fall over Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 37-8 (Fall 0:29), Billy Higgins (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 38-4 won by decision over Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 34-8 (Dec 4-0)

170 Pounds: Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 42-0 won by major decision over Kobe Everson (Gretna) 28-16 (MD 14-1), Damen Pape (Hastings) 44-2 won by decision over Curt Randall (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 23-1 (Dec 4-3), Kole Gray (Plattsmouth) 34-13 won by tech fall over Angelo Lara (York) 43-14 (TF-1.5 5:59 (19-4)), Jacob Johnson (Fairbury) 48-3 won by decision over Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 35-6 (Dec 9-7)

182 Pounds: Jeb South (Northwest) 33-14 won by fall over Cannon Ahrens (Gretna) 41-8 (Fall 3:29), Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 48-0 won by fall over Gavin Eason (Norris) 40-5 (Fall 2:50), Eric Langan (McCook) 28-6 won by decision over Trevor Nichelson (Ashland-Greenwood) 38-4 (Dec 13-7), Sam Kolterman (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 42-6 won by decision over Zeke Derr (Cozad) 36-10 (Dec 5-0)

195 Pounds: Jack Sutton (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 44-2 won by fall over Ethan Mullen (Adams Central) 32-12 (Fall 2:15), Trevor walton (Boys Town) 33-1 won by decision over Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 45-13 (Dec 10-4), Danny Thompson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 18-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jaret Matson (McCook) 26-7 (SV-1 4-2), Grant Bruner (Gretna) 49-2 won by decision over Ethan Sherman (Crete) 40-6 (Dec 3-2)

220 Pounds: Cole Krecklow (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 42-1 won by decision over Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 37-5 (Dec 8-2), Tyson Bruce (Bennington) 37-11 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Jake Kreifel (Nebraska City) 37-7 (UTB 4-3), Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 27-5 won by fall over Aaron Jasper (Columbus Lakeview) 24-8 (Fall 2:29), Wyatt Gutzmer (Columbus Scotus) 41-7 won by decision over Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 36-6 (Dec 5-3)

285 Pounds: Dominick Barrett (Boys Town) 33-5 won in tie breaker – 1 over Noah Stafursky (York) 45-16 (TB-1 6-2), Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 30-8 won by fall over Jason Nanke (Plattsmouth) 13-4 (Fall 0:59), Dalton Williams (Nebraska City) 39-4 won by fall over Cory Harper (Blair) 35-12 (Fall 1:39), Pat Arnold (Gretna) 38-10 won by fall over Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 41-9 (Fall 2:44)

Class C Quarterfinals

106 Pounds: Chase Olson (Valentine) 13-1 won by fall over Ethan Zegers (Milford) 26-9 (Fall 0:25), Caydon McCracken (Battle Creek) 45-2 won by tech fall over Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 33-13 (TF-1.5 5:23 (16-0)), Koby Brandenburg (Central City) 36-6 won by fall over Nick Springer (Raymond Central) 38-9 (Fall 5:53), Ryan Zoucha (Malcolm) 42-6 won by decision over Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 38-6 (Dec 9-2)

113 Pounds: Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 29-0 won by fall over Brandon Schram (Tekamah-Herman) 30-7 (Fall 0:24), Sam Saldivar (Johnson County Central) 34-4 won by fall over Jacob Paczosa (St. Paul) 29-13 (Fall 2:41), Seth Styskal (David City) 32-4 won by decision over Hailey Schiermeyer (Logan View) 32-7 (Dec 7-2), Lee Carlson (Sutton) 36-5 won by decision over Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 36-7 (Dec 2-0)

120 Pounds: Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 23-3 won by decision over Lane Bridgmon (Syracuse) 35-16 (Dec 12-5), Evan Waddington (Wood River) 34-1 won by decision over Brody Benson (Valentine) 23-12 (Dec 5-2), Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 45-1 won by decision over Noah Styskal (David City) 37-7 (Dec 3-1), Anton Carlson (Sutton) 27-12 won by fall over Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 23-6 (Fall 1:11)

126 Pounds: Damien Kersten (Battle Creek) 39-8 won by fall over Dawson Hogue (Conestoga) 36-9 (Fall 3:07), Wyatt Allan (Wood River) 35-0 won by decision over Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 34-9 (Dec 2-1), Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 38-0 won by major decision over Justin White (David City) 42-6 (MD 12-4), Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 41-9 won by decision over Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 38-15 (Dec 8-6)

132 Pounds: Monte Mumm (Raymond Central) 45-4 won by decision over Cody Yawn (Pierce) 40-5 (Dec 6-5), Jonah Heng (Norfolk Catholic) 34-8 won by decision over Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 40-4 (Dec 5-4), Max Hughes (Syracuse) 39-2 won by fall over Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 27-9 (Fall 0:26), Jeff Heinz (Fort Calhoun) 42-1 won by decision over Julian Ramon (Valentine) 27-8 (Dec 8-7)

138 Pounds: Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 44-2 won by decision over Trenton Elliott (Tekamah-Herman) 32-10 (Dec 7-2), Anthony Eickmeier (Aquinas Catholic) 30-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ethan Mumm (Raymond Central) 43-6 (SV-1 5-3), Melvin Hernandez (David City) 36-2 won by fall over Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 26-5 (Fall 1:09), Noah Eklund (Valentine) 31-6 won by fall over Jarred Hulinsky (St. Paul) 35-7 (Fall 3:15)

145 Pounds: Grant Albrecht (Raymond Central) 48-1 won by fall over Spencer Warner (Louisville) 35-8 (Fall 0:53), Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 31-2 won by decision over Dillon Hupp (Norfolk Catholic) 40-10 (Dec 7-2), Keegan Pope (Syracuse) 47-6 won by fall over Kain Songster (Centennial) 26-15 (Fall 1:27), Caden Moore (O`Neill) 39-1 won by major decision over Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 30-6 (MD 15-6)

152 Pounds: Gavyn Buschkoetter (S. Central NE Unified Dist. #5) 45-4 won by fall over Schadrick Westerman (North Bend Central) 36-13 (Fall 0:54), Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 37-5 won by major decision over Marc Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 45-2 (MD 14-6), Caleb Long (Valentine) 31-4 won by decision over Cauy Shaw (O`Neill) 30-6 (Dec 6-2), Cooper Bates (Wilber-Clatonia) 39-2 won by decision over Tanner Knight (Ord) 29-10 (Dec 7-5)

160 Pounds: Jaden Janssen (Crofton/Bloomfield) 39-9 won by decision over Trae Meysenburg (Cross County/Osceola) 42-10 (Dec 2-1), Bryson Fisher (Chase County) 38-5 won by fall over Nick Novak (HTRS) 39-9 (Fall 1:23), Zach Borer (North Bend Central) 47-0 won by fall over Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 35-12 (Fall 5:52), Kyle Petree (Aquinas Catholic) 35-8 won by major decision over Clayton Koch (Arlington) 33-9 (MD 18-4)

170 Pounds: Donald Stephen (Valentine) 31-3 won by major decision over Dalton Mueller (North Bend Central) 39-4 (MD 13-3), Ben Metzler (Tekamah-Herman) 24-8 won by fall over Michael Coufal (Aquinas Catholic) 21-8 (Fall 5:14), Gavin Trompke (Ord) 40-6 won by decision over Jake Prochaska (Centennial) 49-2 (Dec 8-6), Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 32-2 won by major decision over Cooper VonSeggern (Wisner-Pilger) 34-5 (MD 13-5)

182 Pounds: Cody Thomas (Wakefield) 31-0 won by decision over Ryder Fuchs (Pierce) 36-9 (Dec 7-0), Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 35-0 won by major decision over Brett Hull (Logan View) 34-15 (MD 12-3), Brad Baasch (Doniphan-Trumbull) 46-2 won by major decision over Luke Fairbanks (Bishop Neumann) 15-8 (MD 12-4), Joseph Reimers (Aquinas Catholic) 39-2 won by major decision over Riley Smith (Arlington) 39-7 (MD 13-3)

195 Pounds: Bailey Thompson (O`Neill) 34-4 won by major decision over Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 38-3 (MD 13-1), Ryan Worm (David City) 41-4 won by fall over Tysen McDowell (Minden) 31-7 (Fall 0:54), Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 39-1 won by fall over Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 28-9 (Fall 5:23), Noah Carlson (Central City) 34-12 won by fall over Haydn Deinert (Malcolm) 33-14 (Fall 0:46)

220 Pounds: Jason Hahlbeck (O`Neill) 40-0 won by fall over Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 41-11 (Fall 1:18), Garrett Davidson (Cross County/Osceola) 48-0 won by decision over Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 33-11 (Dec 5-3), Aaron Hinojosa (Chase County) 47-3 won by fall over Moises Barboza (Wakefield) 29-5 (Fall 0:52), Jan-louw de Jager (Battle Creek) 39-7 won by fall over Kaden Henry (Wisner-Pilger) 36-8 (Fall 5:37)

285 Pounds: Sam Cantu (Norfolk Catholic) 21-2 won by fall over Lane Hruby (Arcadia/Loup City) 19-1 (Fall 1:06), Riley Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 32-2 won by fall over Riley Moses (Fillmore Central) 46-9 (Fall 1:54), Hunter Miller (Cross County/Osceola) 44-0 won by fall over Jared Fulton (Valentine) 26-7 (Fall 3:26), Caleb Lefferdink (Syracuse) 49-1 won by fall over Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 31-14 (Fall 0:56)

Class D Quarterfinal Results

106 Pounds: Ryan Patrick (Sutherland) 32-0 won by fall over Breckin Ratkovec (East Butler) 32-10 (Fall 1:05), Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-3 won by decision over Koby Ellis (Winside) 32-6 (Dec 4-2), Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 49-2 won by fall over Teven Marshall (Mullen) 28-14 (Fall 1:34), Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 25-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 32-5 (SV-1 5-3)

113 Pounds: Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 37-1 won by fall over Ben Wood (Central Valley) 25-20 (Fall 1:00), Connor Hazen (Creighton) 24-1 won by major decision over Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 24-15 (MD 16-5), Dillon Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) 38-1 won by fall over Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 20-19 (Fall 1:17), Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 43-4 won by fall over Zak Palmer (North Central) 28-16 (Fall 1:13)

120 Pounds: Dominique Rickard (Plainview) 33-4 won by fall over Joshua Ibach (Central Valley) 15-5 (Fall 4:49), Alejandro Martinez (Elkhorn Valley) 34-2 won by decision over Holden Schleve (Morrill) 28-12 (Dec 10-3), Alex Araujo (Bayard) 35-8 won by major decision over Coy Gideon (Burwell) 25-8 (MD 9-1), Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 25-10 won by decision over Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 30-4 (Dec 10-8)

126 Pounds: Zac Hazen (Creighton) 29-5 won by fall over William White (Sutherland) 37-10 (Fall 5:45), Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 44-1 won by fall over Justin Davis (Hemingford) 24-9 (Fall 1:41), Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 36-7 won by major decision over Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 36-8 (MD 15-3), Dylan Swenson (Oakland-Craig) 37-7 won by decision over Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 38-6 (Dec 13-6)

132 Pounds: Darren Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) 28-6 won by major decision over Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 31-9 (MD 23-12), Cameron Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 48-0 won by fall over Trenton Steinkraus (Plainview) 37-4 (Fall 4:51), Jefferson McNeill (Oakland-Craig) 39-9 won by major decision over Dylan Zeleski (Overton) 28-11 (MD 14-6), Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) 39-7 won by fall over Juan Lasso (Nebraska Christian) 33-10 (Fall 3:24)

138 Pounds: Brett Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 45-2 won by fall over Samuel Florell (Amherst) 35-18 (Fall 4:00), Christian Miller (Plainview) 44-0 won by fall over Ryley Spatz (East Butler) 43-10 (Fall 1:55), Chase Morris (Superior) 39-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 35-17 (SV-1 5-3), Brody Lewis (Franklin) 41-0 won by fall over Derek Wortman (Creighton) 32-14 (Fall 1:06)

145 Pounds: Jaydon Elge (Nebraska Christian) 15-0 won by fall over Bryce Zimmerer (Creighton) 35-10 (Fall 1:43), Joshua McFarland (Elkhorn Valley) 43-13 won by decision over Trace Baasch (Amherst) 39-10 (Dec 1-0), Jake Judge (West Holt) 35-8 won by decision over Dalton Bohac (East Butler) 46-7 (Dec 4-2), Cole Aschoff (Plainview) 45-1 won by major decision over Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 36-8 (MD 15-4)

152 Pounds: Miles Kulhanek (Howells-Dodge) 51-3 won by decision over Leland Bowder (Pender) 44-9 (Dec 8-4), Konner Banzhaf (Cambridge) 40-6 won by fall over Jared Atkeson (St. Mary`s) 41-4 (Fall 1:28), Aaron Allison (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 27-4 won by decision over Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 32-6 (Dec 10-5), Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 18-0 won by fall over Connor Donscheski (Palmer) 46-8 (Fall 3:21)

160 Pounds: Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 47-7 won by fall over Breydon Mlady (West Holt) 35-3 (Fall 6:55), Justus Monette (Mullen) 37-5 won by fall over Cole Egge (Amherst) 29-15 (Fall 5:30), Drew Loberg (Randolph) 30-0 won by fall over Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 20-10 (Fall 0:45), Chandler Donscheski (Palmer) 48-3 won by fall over Braiden Gomez (Axtell) 32-10 (Fall 1:52)

170 Pounds: Ryan Dawe (Burwell) 35-7 won by decision over Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 24-12 (Dec 3-0), Hunter Reimers (Palmer) 25-5 won by decision over Layne Heese (Pender) 44-11 (Dec 5-2), Kyle Stevens (High Plains Community) 49-4 won by fall over Colby Collier (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-5 (Fall 2:33), Kalen Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 42-1 won by fall over Will Howell (Morrill) 28-7 (Fall 3:39)

182 Pounds: Tori Huffman (Burwell) 36-0 won by fall over Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 28-8 (Fall 2:47), Beau Wood (Perkins County) 26-5 won by decision over Cody Downey (Southwest) 34-11 (Dec 5-2), Payton Stevens (High Plains Community) 44-7 won by fall over Seth Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 32-4 (Fall 5:45), Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 37-7 won by decision over Cooper Smith (Tri County) 42-14 (Dec 5-2)

195 Pounds: Dane Bogard (Amherst) 37-6 won by fall over Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-7 (Fall 4:32), Will Atkeson (St. Mary`s) 42-5 won by fall over Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 31-8 (Fall 3:49), Brandon Rezac (East Butler) 33-13 won by major decision over Jake Meyer (Weeping Water) 39-17 (MD 8-0), Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 36-4 won by major decision over Jaden Rahn (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 27-10 (MD 15-3)

220 Pounds: Darik Holt (Superior) 38-7 won by decision over Hank Harris (Thayer Central) 36-11 (Dec 6-4), Tyler Gideon (Burwell) 26-1 won by fall over Denton Payne (Hemingford) 26-8 (Fall 2:53), Anthony Starr (Southwest) 36-17 won by fall over Robert Muench (Sutherland) 41-3 (Fall 1:11), Jose Ambriz (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Gabe VanEngen (Freeman) 32-9 (TB-1 2-1)

285 Pounds: Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 25-16 won by fall over Cameron Nelson (Plainview) 20-21 (Fall 5:22), A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 28-3 won by fall over Logan Kircher (Southwest) 38-10 (Fall 2:28), Thomas Hughes (Burwell) 36-2 won by fall over Cade Payne (Hemingford) 35-6 (Fall 4:54), Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 28-14 won by fall over Dakota Ehart (Dundy County Stratton) 13-6 (Fall 5:17)

Class B First Round Results

106 Pounds: Andy Rojas (Lexington) 40-5 won by fall over Preston Johnson (Waverly) 34-14 (Fall 3:48), Leyton Tuma (Gretna) 29-20 won by decision over Collin Quandt (Northwest) 27-21 (Dec 9-8), Chase Larsen (Plattsmouth) 38-6 won by decision over Sean Martin (Seward) 21-8 (Dec 9-3), Caleb Lazure (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 28-10 won by major decision over Paul Houser (Sidney) 25-23 (MD 10-2), Bryce Brown (Hastings) 34-2 won by tech fall over Nick De Monte (Platteview) 22-20 (TF-1.5 4:23 (16-0)), Jackson Nielsen (Blair) 35-9 won by tech fall over Tristen Obermiller (Adams Central) 37-15 (TF-1.5 4:39 (18-3)), Shawn Buchanan (Crete) 47-2 won by tech fall over Carson Richards (McCook) 30-10 (TF-1.5 5:12 (19-0)), Tanner York (Beatrice) 38-10 won by decision over Kenny Castro (Schuyler) 34-15 (Dec 2-0)

113 Pounds: Trevor Holley (Gothenburg) 47-5 won by fall over Kaleb Trumble (Aurora) 12-25 (Fall 2:44), Anthony Long (Plattsmouth) 32-14 won by decision over Tommy Whitaker (Mount Michael Benedictine) 31-5 (Dec 9-6), Grayson Fries (Northwest) 34-11 won by forfeit over Miguel Dubs (Seward) 24-5 (For.), Joseph Orsi (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 26-10 won by fall over Brady Fago (Lexington) 15-10 (Fall 3:00), Blayne Kile (Hastings) 16-2 won by fall over Ernesto Chacon (Schuyler) 21-13 (Fall 1:40), Kevin Price (Scottsbluff) 33-18 won by decision over Thomas Buchanan (Crete) 36-10 (Dec 5-2), Evan Steggs (Alliance) 25-15 won by decision over Sam Brayman (Blair) 17-10 (Dec 1-0), Van Schmidt (Gretna) 49-0 won by fall over Chris Berling (Boys Town) 20-12 (Fall 1:28)

120 Pounds: Walker Moore (Blair) 43-1 won by fall over Marcos Osorio (West Point-Beemer) 16-21 (Fall 0:43), Broc Hall (Bennington) 31-12 won by decision over Jace Russman (Cozad) 35-13 (Dec 7-1), Wyatt Hotz (Gothenburg) 42-13 won by decision over Celvin Lopez (Schuyler) 24-5 (Dec 3-2), Ronald Taylor (Plattsmouth) 22-7 won by major decision over Harrison Gocke (York) 39-19 (MD 14-1), Trey Arellano (Sidney) 51-3 won by decision over Jarrett Cline (Mount Michael Benedictine) 27-16 (Dec 11-4), Mason Brumbaugh (Hastings) 25-21 won by fall over Joel Lemburg (Columbus Lakeview) 25-9 (Fall 4:59), Nicholas Stoltenberg (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 24-10 won by fall over Steven Powers (Beatrice) 18-22 (Fall 2:48), Trevor Fauver (Gretna) 37-6 won by decision over Jerryd Hernandez (Scottsbluff) 21-12 (Dec 9-3)

126 Pounds: Korbin Meink (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 36-3 won by fall over Max Revers (Omaha Concordia) 15-14 (Fall 1:11), Nolan Barry (Adams Central) 37-11 won by tech fall over Austin Barnts (Fairbury) 29-8 (TF-1.5 5:19 (15-0)), Bryce Larson (Gothenburg) 40-7 won by fall over Gage Schultz (Wayne) 22-11 (Fall 5:19), Andrew Nielsen (Plattsmouth) 29-6 won by fall over Zach Orton (Blair) 35-13 (Fall 1:54), Devontae Gutierrez (Scottsbluff) 34-6 won by fall over Brayden Carda (Bennington) 20-25 (Fall 2:33), Ben Garland (Beatrice) 30-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Gage Perry (Columbus Lakeview) 25-3 (SV-1 4-2), Carter Thompson (Aurora) 34-8 won by major decision over Joel Smith (Hastings) 30-14 (MD 11-0), Tyler Cunningham (Gretna) 42-5 won by decision over Kaden Vowers (Sidney) 40-11 (Dec 2-0)

132 Pounds: Connor Laux (Hastings) 40-2 won by fall over Noah Larson (Gothenburg) 37-23 (Fall 0:46), Devin DeLancey (Bennington) 33-8 won by fall over Gage Foged (Aurora) 23-13 (Fall 2:22), Logan Slater (Fairbury) 38-11 won by decision over Blake Sears (Crete) 28-11 (Dec 9-7), Mario Ybarra (Scottsbluff) 31-8 won by fall over Dylan Ramage (Nebraska City) 27-17 (Fall 0:36), Tristan Towey (Gretna) 36-8 won by decision over Alex Ernst (Columbus Lakeview) 20-17 (Dec 4-2), Brody Bashus (Plattsmouth) 39-13 won by fall over KC Higer (Sidney) 37-13 (Fall 4:45), Joe Ritzen (Chadron) 38-1 won by forfeit over Jose Salazar (West Point-Beemer) 10-15 (For.), Stone Mendez (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 20-16 won by major decision over Hunter Tucker (Ashland-Greenwood) 14-20 (MD 9-1)

138 Pounds: Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) 34-4 won by major decision over Peyton Meink (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 20-12 (MD 13-3), Hunter Cook (Northwest) 28-19 won by fall over Jake Cluxton (Bennington) 27-3 (Fall 3:00), Lane Eggen (Douglas County West) 36-14 won by fall over Carson Core (Seward) 22-8 (Fall 4:40), Scott Fulsos (York) 59-2 won by major decision over Tyler Johnston (Holdrege) 27-14 (MD 13-0), Riley Berg (West Point-Beemer) 48-0 won by fall over Kole Ligouri (Auburn) 33-14 (Fall 3:34), Austin Probasco (Lexington) 28-11 won by fall over Tyler Brandenburg (Columbus Scotus) 35-10 (Fall 4:31), Rob Price (Scottsbluff) 28-9 won by decision over Kaleb Canoyer (Waverly) 44-4 (Dec 7-6), Mario Venzor (Schuyler) 38-7 won by fall over Tyquan Petty (Boys Town) 18-18 (Fall 1:00)

145 Pounds: Rhett Trail (Nebraska City) 37-5 won by decision over Zachary Hurlbert (Holdrege) 20-10 (Dec 7-6), Cole Huss (Gretna) 31-12 won by major decision over Josh Nuckolls (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 34-15 (MD 10-0), Tristan Snover (Seward) 36-6 won by decision over Drew Schaad (Columbus Lakeview) 32-12 (Dec 7-2), Ben Rodriquez (Scottsbluff) 36-6 won by fall over Dalton Quandt (Northwest) 39-10 (Fall 1:23), Josh Pokorny (Bennington) 45-1 won by decision over Dalton Lewis (Blair) 33-17 (Dec 10-6), Riley Kopf (Lexington) 28-9 won by fall over Ray Loftis (West Point-Beemer) 30-16 (Fall 3:17), Rey Valdez (Alliance) 13-3 won by decision over Robert Lauby (Elkhorn) 22-22 (Dec 6-0), Layton Mullinix (Columbus Scotus) 48-3 won by fall over Caden Yrkoski (Schuyler) 31-19 (Fall 3:44)

152 Pounds: Zane Bennett (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 39-7 won by fall over Jacob Adams (Beatrice) 19-28 (Fall 1:48), Logan MacDonald (Bennington) 42-4 won by decision over Austin Garcia (Gering) 16-11 (Dec 5-0), Tomas Margritz (Lexington) 47-4 won by decision over Gage Jeffers (Platteview) 28-7 (Dec 10-5), Dylan James (West Point-Beemer) 38-12 won by decision over Zeth Gerkensmeyer (Columbus Lakeview) 34-14 (Dec 7-2), Derek Robb (Sidney) 54-0 won by fall over Anthony Moyer (Fairbury) 38-12 (Fall 1:23), Garrett Cornwell (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 36-17 won by decision over Jayden Wooten (Plattsmouth) 19-17 (Dec 2-0), Matthew Harvey (Norris) 35-11 won by decision over Justin Strong (Northwest) 11-17 (Dec 9-2), Cody Everhart (Gretna) 46-6 won by fall over Lane Applegarth (Alliance) 26-11 (Fall 3:15)

160 Pounds: Jacob Pinkerton (Beatrice) 41-5 won by major decision over Dunncan Rogers (McCook) 28-13 (MD 14-6), Damian Green (Fairbury) 42-5 won by decision over Ryan Walker (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 37-15 (Dec 3-1), Dillon Muchmore (Columbus Scotus) 45-9 won by fall over Johnny Gill (Auburn) 40-9 (Fall 3:30), Danny Vallejo (Alliance) 34-2 won by fall over Ronny Petersen (West Point-Beemer) 27-24 (Fall 1:55), Lance Jarrett (Gretna) 48-3 won by fall over Trey Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 36-14 (Fall 2:17), Pierro Garcia (Lexington) 37-8 won by fall over Josh Schmutz (Elkhorn) 24-14 (Fall 1:00), Sebastian Harsh (Scottsbluff) 34-8 won by tech fall over Blake Westerby (Northwest) 21-17 (TF-1.5 3:55 (16-0)), Billy Higgins (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 38-4 won by fall over Jean-Marie Djidjoho (Mount Michael Benedictine) 15-12 (Fall 3:10)

170 Pounds: Prestin Melroy (Holdrege) 42-0 won by fall over Travis Reed (Norris) 30-16 (Fall 2:50), Kobe Everson (Gretna) 28-16 won by decision over Grady Griess (Northwest) 37-13 (Dec 12-10), Damen Pape (Hastings) 44-2 won by decision over August Yoder (Bennington) 4-2 (Dec 6-0), Curt Randall (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 23-1 won by fall over Josh Duncan (Lexington) 27-17 (Fall 4:31), Kole Gray (Plattsmouth) 34-13 won by fall over Caleb Novak (Schuyler) 20-19 (Fall 0:45), Angelo Lara (York) 43-14 won by fall over Corey Brown (Adams Central) 33-17 (Fall 3:48), Bryant Wilson (Alliance) 35-6 won by fall over Tucker Hancock (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 29-11 (Fall 3:24), Jacob Johnson (Fairbury) 48-3 won by decision over Gavin Lawson (Douglas County West) 28-10 (Dec 5-1)

182 Pounds: Jeb South (Northwest) 33-14 won by fall over Chaten Edgren (Holdrege) 25-16 (Fall 5:28), Cannon Ahrens (Gretna) 41-8 won by decision over Eli Jansen (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 22-19 (Dec 2-0), Gavin Eason (Norris) 40-5 won by decision over Logan Craig (Seward) 34-5 (Dec 12-9), Salem Harsh (Scottsbluff) 48-0 won by fall over Devin Pfeifer (Plattsmouth) 19-22 (Fall 0:34), Trevor Nichelson (Ashland-Greenwood) 38-4 won by fall over Tom Friend (York) 40-18 (Fall 3:15), Eric Langan (McCook) 28-6 won by fall over Justin Grabowski (Omaha Gross Catholic) 22-14 (Fall 4:00), Zeke Derr (Cozad) 36-10 won by fall over Jason Stevens (Beatrice) 25-17 (Fall 3:58), Sam Kolterman (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 42-6 won by tech fall over Patrick Ondrak (Fairbury) 38-12 (TF-1.5 3:04 (16-1))

195 Pounds: Jack Sutton (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 44-2 won by fall over Carter Hunzeker (Falls City) 24-12 (Fall 3:39), Ethan Mullen (Adams Central) 32-12 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Zach Reikofski (Fairbury) 31-15 (UTB 3-2), Noah Gugelman (Gothenburg) 45-13 won by fall over Michael Hernandez (Schuyler) 30-16 (Fall 3:16), Trevor walton (Boys Town) 33-1 won by major decision over Carter Anderson (Blair) 35-11 (MD 12-3), Jaret Matson (McCook) 26-7 won by fall over Berto Vergara (Wayne) 22-15 (Fall 1:36), Danny Thompson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 18-6 won by decision over Andrew Harrah (Nebraska City) 33-10 (Dec 3-0), Ethan Sherman (Crete) 40-6 won by decision over Jerad Humble (Beatrice) 22-13 (Dec 8-2), Grant Bruner (Gretna) 49-2 won by decision over Kobe Paez (Scottsbluff) 34-16 (Dec 3-1)

220 Pounds: Cole Krecklow (Wahoo/Cedar Bluffs) 42-1 won by fall over Michael Mitchell (Boys Town) 22-17 (Fall 4:27), Bronson Titus (Holdrege) 37-5 won by forfeit over Connor Fee (Gretna) 35-15 (For.), Tyson Bruce (Bennington) 37-11 won by fall over Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) 41-11 (Fall 1:12), Jake Kreifel (Nebraska City) 37-7 won by fall over Jacob Walsh (Norris) 21-14 (Fall 2:26), Kaleb Taylor (McCook) 27-5 won by fall over Mikey Reyes (Wayne) 34-11 (Fall 5:56), Aaron Jasper (Columbus Lakeview) 24-8 won by fall over David Duncan (Beatrice) 29-10 (Fall 3:19), Wyatt Gutzmer (Columbus Scotus) 41-7 won by fall over Cooper Kiser (Northwest) 28-20 (Fall 5:00), Jesus Maganda (Schuyler) 36-6 won by decision over Lane Lauder (Alliance) 25-13 (Dec 12-7)

285 Pounds: Noah Stafursky (York) 45-16 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Hunter Brenn (Holdrege) 33-5 (UTB 3-2), Dominick Barrett (Boys Town) 33-5 won by decision over Paul Mach (Fairbury) 42-7 (Dec 4-1), Jason Nanke (Plattsmouth) 13-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jason Brunk (Bennington) 30-18 (SV-1 3-1), Trent Hixson (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 30-8 won by fall over Jade Wurth (Lexington) 15-8 (Fall 0:56), Dalton Williams (Nebraska City) 39-4 won by fall over Robert Liles (Auburn) 32-19 (Fall 3:08), Cory Harper (Blair) 35-12 won by medical forfeit over Zachary Wioskowski (Adams Central) 33-11 (M. For.), Genaro Gurrola (Scottsbluff) 41-9 won by fall over Nicolas Gray (Norris) 27-19 (Fall 0:55), Pat Arnold (Gretna) 38-10 won by fall over Dalton Kennel (Falls City) 17-11 (Fall 2:47)

Class C First Round Results

106 Pounds: Chase Olson (Valentine) 13-1 won by fall over Caleb Egglston (Johnson County Central) 24-19 (Fall 3:19), Ethan Zegers (Milford) 26-9 won by major decision over Wyatt Schoepf (Centennial) 33-24 (MD 14-4), Landon Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 33-13 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mason Witt (North Bend Central) 25-20 (SV-1 4-2), Caydon McCracken (Battle Creek) 45-2 won by fall over Layne Shiers (Kearney Catholic) 31-11 (Fall 1:12), Nick Springer (Raymond Central) 38-9 won by major decision over Isaiah Parsons (Conestoga) 20-19 (MD 14-1), Koby Brandenburg (Central City) 36-6 won by decision over Colton Rowse (Ord) 31-9 (Dec 8-4), Tyler Curtis (Fort Calhoun) 38-6 won by decision over Casey Benavides (Bridgeport) 40-6 (Dec 4-0), Ryan Zoucha (Malcolm) 42-6 won by major decision over Koltyn Forbes (Wood River) 40-17 (MD 14-0)

113 Pounds: Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 29-0 won by fall over Collin Burton (Battle Creek) 6-7 (Fall 1:06), Brandon Schram (Tekamah-Herman) 30-7 won by decision over Tyric Beattie (Gibbon) 19-6 (Dec 7-2), Jacob Paczosa (St. Paul) 29-13 won by major decision over Ryan Bond (Wood River) 35-17 (MD 9-1), Sam Saldivar (Johnson County Central) 34-4 won by major decision over Jadden Treffer (Ravenna) 18-18 (MD 16-3), Seth Styskal (David City) 32-4 won by decision over Jeaven Scdoris (Milford) 14-15 (Dec 7-1), Hailey Schiermeyer (Logan View) 32-7 won by major decision over Tyrell Means (Gordon-Rushville) 15-13 (MD 13-1), Spencer Gaffney (Broken Bow) 36-7 won by decision over Elias Lorenzo (O`Neill) 14-7 (Dec 9-2), Lee Carlson (Sutton) 36-5 won by fall over Gaven Schernikau (Centennial) 26-23 (Fall 1:30)

120 Pounds: Owen Lade (Battle Creek) 23-3 won by tech fall over Cristian Carranza (Cross County/Osceola) 35-13 (TF-1.5 4:26 (17-2)), Lane Bridgmon (Syracuse) 35-16 won by decision over Quin Child (Gordon-Rushville) 26-16 (Dec 8-5), Brody Benson (Valentine) 23-12 won by fall over Wyatt Smydra (Norfolk Catholic) 34-11 (Fall 3:49), Evan Waddington (Wood River) 34-1 won by tech fall over Jackson Tejeda (Central City) 23-19 (TF-1.5 5:34 (17-1)), Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) 45-1 won by fall over Cody Elliott (Tekamah-Herman) 18-20 (Fall 3:49), Noah Styskal (David City) 37-7 won by fall over Luis Hernandez (Logan View) 33-18 (Fall 3:14), Daniel Escandon (Gibbon) 23-6 won by fall over Jack Theisen (Fort Calhoun) 30-14 (Fall 3:05), Anton Carlson (Sutton) 27-12 won by fall over Kaden Boyce (Ord) 19-23 (Fall 1:23)

126 Pounds: Damien Kersten (Battle Creek) 39-8 won by decision over Chase Smith (Gibbon) 31-12 (Dec 7-2), Dawson Hogue (Conestoga) 36-9 won by decision over Zach Rogers (Kearney Catholic) 27-9 (Dec 11-6), Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 34-9 won by decision over Cody Pester (Syracuse) 28-21 (Dec 6-1), Wyatt Allan (Wood River) 35-0 won by tech fall over Chase Devries (S. Central NE Unified Dist. #5) 38-14 (TF-1.5 2:12 (17-2)), Jordan Kelber (Valentine) 38-0 won by fall over Matt Hawkins (Tekamah-Herman) 20-21 (Fall 2:46), Justin White (David City) 42-6 won by major decision over Riley Wehrer (Wilber-Clatonia) 32-12 (MD 14-1), Easton Albrecht (Raymond Central) 41-9 won by fall over Connor Emswiler (Aquinas Catholic) 28-17 (Fall 1:46), Patrick Powers (Broken Bow) 38-15 won by decision over James Price (Centura Public Schools) 26-10 (Dec 9-6)

132 Pounds: Monte Mumm (Raymond Central) 45-4 won by tech fall over Trevor Peterson (Chase County) 33-18 (TF-1.5 4:19 (16-0)), Cody Yawn (Pierce) 40-5 won by decision over Ty Heimes (Battle Creek) 30-13 (Dec 9-2), Jonah Heng (Norfolk Catholic) 34-8 won by decision over Max Hohn (Bishop Neumann) 35-11 (Dec 6-2), Carter Fleshman (Kearney Catholic) 40-4 won by decision over Chace Bond (Wood River) 44-10 (Dec 4-2), Max Hughes (Syracuse) 39-2 won by fall over Tanner Ives (S. Central NE Unified Dist. #5) 22-5 (Fall 2:26), Blake Henry (Gordon-Rushville) 27-9 won by decision over Alex Dubas (Cross County/Osceola) 44-5 (Dec 4-2), Julian Ramon (Valentine) 27-8 won by major decision over Lee Betzen (David City) 28-17 (MD 16-5), Jeff Heinz (Fort Calhoun) 42-1 won by fall over Jacob Ray (North Bend Central) 31-12 (Fall 1:31)

138 Pounds: Eric Pacheco (Kearney Catholic) 44-2 won by decision over Luke Peterson (Central City) 25-18 (Dec 6-0), Trenton Elliott (Tekamah-Herman) 32-10 won by decision over Ty Burkle (Yutan) 29-11 (Dec 5-0), Ethan Mumm (Raymond Central) 43-6 won by fall over Chandler Stone (Sutton) 29-11 (Fall 5:46), Anthony Eickmeier (Aquinas Catholic) 30-8 won by decision over Brandon Wallander (Loomis/Bertrand) 33-7 (Dec 4-0), Melvin Hernandez (David City) 36-2 won by tech fall over Dylan Jones (Louisville) 20-19 (TF-1.5 3:28 (20-4)), Logan Belsky (Gordon-Rushville) 26-5 won by decision over Preston Bussey (Battle Creek) 37-9 (Dec 6-3), Noah Eklund (Valentine) 31-6 won by major decision over Luke Haberman (Bishop Neumann) 38-9 (MD 12-2), Jarred Hulinsky (St. Paul) 35-7 won by decision over Gavin Avery (Centennial) 35-18 (Dec 2-1)

145 Pounds: Grant Albrecht (Raymond Central) 48-1 won by fall over Jacob Mackley (Hershey) 43-16 (Fall 1:57), Spencer Warner (Louisville) 35-8 won by decision over Ian Ingwersen (Bishop Neumann) 35-14 (Dec 7-6), Dillon Hupp (Norfolk Catholic) 40-10 won by decision over Blake Heller (Battle Creek) 34-13 (Dec 8-4), Hudson Pearman (Valentine) 31-2 won by major decision over Isaac Verzani (Wakefield) 29-20 (MD 15-5), Keegan Pope (Syracuse) 47-6 won by fall over Joe Twomey (Fort Calhoun) 18-11 (Fall 1:22), Kain Songster (Centennial) 26-15 won by decision over Caleb Weiss (Chase County) 44-12 (Dec 5-4), Ty Connely (Kearney Catholic) 30-6 won by decision over Christian Lovan (Fillmore Central) 41-13 (Dec 7-3), Caden Moore (O`Neill) 39-1 won by major decision over Bryan Richard (Conestoga) 30-15 (MD 14-5)

152 Pounds: Gavyn Buschkoetter (S. Central NE Unified Dist. #5) 45-4 won by fall over Tanner Lamoree (Cross County/Osceola) 31-14 (Fall 1:29), Schadrick Westerman (North Bend Central) 36-13 won by decision over Joel Myers (Broken Bow) 40-9 (Dec 1-0), Jack Keating (Kearney Catholic) 37-5 won by decision over Jeff Burr (Syracuse) 25-22 (Dec 7-2), Marc Zeckser (Doniphan-Trumbull) 45-2 won by fall over Quinten Moles (Crofton/Bloomfield) 39-11 (Fall 2:59), Caleb Long (Valentine) 31-4 won by fall over Adam Stewart (Malcolm) 24-21 (Fall 2:38), Cauy Shaw (O`Neill) 30-6 won in tie breaker – 1 over Levi Kult (Yutan) 43-7 (TB-1 2-1), Cooper Bates (Wilber-Clatonia) 39-2 won by decision over Garrett Walla (Raymond Central) 33-14 (Dec 7-6), Tanner Knight (Ord) 29-10 won by decision over Ryan Haskell (Madison) 35-11 (Dec 5-2)

160 Pounds: Trae Meysenburg (Cross County/Osceola) 42-10 won by decision over Kieron Wenig (Valentine) 33-11 (Dec 13-6), Jaden Janssen (Crofton/Bloomfield) 39-9 won by decision over Mitchell McWilliams (Syracuse) 38-7 (Dec 8-5), Nick Novak (HTRS) 39-9 won by fall over Stephen Duffy (Shelton/Kenesaw) 39-7 (Fall 5:10), Bryson Fisher (Chase County) 38-5 won by fall over Drew Schultz (Shelby-Rising City) 13-15 (Fall 2:38), Zach Borer (North Bend Central) 47-0 won by fall over Jake Hubschman (Fort Calhoun) 29-12 (Fall 0:59), Andrew Miller (Broken Bow) 35-12 won by fall over Calvin Caneva (Lincoln Christian) 32-19 (Fall 1:31), Clayton Koch (Arlington) 33-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Kaden Dawe (Ord) 33-14 (SV-1 10-6), Kyle Petree (Aquinas Catholic) 35-8 won by tech fall over Greg Flack (Malcolm) 27-18 (TF-1.5 4:09 (15-0))

170 Pounds: Donald Stephen (Valentine) 31-3 won by major decision over Tristan Cloyed (Bishop Neumann) 39-14 (MD 9-1), Dalton Mueller (North Bend Central) 39-4 won by major decision over Gatlin Motis (Fillmore Central) 33-21 (MD 11-3), Ben Metzler (Tekamah-Herman) 24-8 won by decision over Javier Murillo (Gibbon) 19-5 (Dec 5-3), Michael Coufal (Aquinas Catholic) 21-8 won by decision over Logan Coalson (Bridgeport) 37-10 (Dec 6-3), Jake Prochaska (Centennial) 49-2 won by major decision over Kevin Cruz (Madison) 29-15 (MD 16-5), Gavin Trompke (Ord) 40-6 won by decision over Daniel Duffy (Shelton/Kenesaw) 34-5 (Dec 3-1), Abe Hernandez (Mitchell) 32-2 won by fall over Sergey Parry (Twin River) 36-11 (Fall 5:07), Cooper VonSeggern (Wisner-Pilger) 34-5 won by fall over Remington Gay (Arlington) 31-11 (Fall 4:58)

182 Pounds: Cody Thomas (Wakefield) 31-0 won by fall over Jacob Lech (Ord) 34-13 (Fall 3:17), Ryder Fuchs (Pierce) 36-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ethan Poppe (Crofton/Bloomfield) 26-7 (SV-1 4-3), Brett Hull (Logan View) 34-15 won by fall over Cole Fousek (St. Paul) 26-9 (Fall 4:35), Jerrod Fedorchik (Bridgeport) 35-0 won by fall over Douglas Alvarado (David City) 3-6 (Fall 1:40), Luke Fairbanks (Bishop Neumann) 15-8 won by decision over Brock Ray (North Bend Central) 36-8 (Dec 8-7), Brad Baasch (Doniphan-Trumbull) 46-2 won by fall over Brady Dawson (Southern Valley) 37-13 (Fall 3:58), Riley Smith (Arlington) 39-7 won by decision over Caine Haarberg (Chase County) 33-19 (Dec 9-3), Joseph Reimers (Aquinas Catholic) 39-2 won by fall over Max Hansen (Tekamah-Herman) 23-17 (Fall 1:28)

195 Pounds: Bailey Thompson (O`Neill) 34-4 won by fall over Diego Guerrero (Wood River) 36-17 (Fall 1:38), Marce Vasquez (Bridgeport) 38-3 won by decision over Tanner Peterson (Sutton) 36-8 (Dec 7-2), Tysen McDowell (Minden) 31-7 won by major decision over Riley Dillon (Palmyra) 25-9 (MD 12-4), Ryan Worm (David City) 41-4 won by fall over Kaleb Johnson (Crofton/Bloomfield) 34-15 (Fall 0:32), Ethan Gabriel (Ord) 39-1 won by fall over Austin Jensen (Syracuse) 12-7 (Fall 4:30), Wyatt Kee (Gibbon) 28-9 won by decision over Austin Marx (Battle Creek) 29-16 (Dec 4-1), Noah Carlson (Central City) 34-12 won by fall over Caleb Cast (Centennial) 36-20 (Fall 1:17), Haydn Deinert (Malcolm) 33-14 won by major decision over Tristan Kociemba (Broken Bow) 26-16 (MD 13-4)

220 Pounds: Jason Hahlbeck (O`Neill) 40-0 won by fall over Collin Smyth (Gibbon) 36-8 (Fall 1:41), Treyvon Brooks (Broken Bow) 41-11 won by fall over Joe Dickey (Louisville) 38-9 (Fall 4:27), Bryan McGahan (Hershey) 33-11 won by fall over Hunter Kocian (St. Paul) 28-16 (Fall 2:29), Garrett Davidson (Cross County/Osceola) 48-0 won by fall over Josh Bailey (Johnson County Central) 22-9 (Fall 5:01), Aaron Hinojosa (Chase County) 47-3 won by fall over Austin Simmons (Centura Public Schools) 29-22 (Fall 3:23), Moises Barboza (Wakefield) 29-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jackson Witter (Aquinas Catholic) 28-15 (SV-1 4-2), Jan-louw de Jager (Battle Creek) 39-7 won by decision over Matthew Eilers (David City) 33-16 (Dec 5-3), Kaden Henry (Wisner-Pilger) 36-8 won by fall over Steven Shields (Valentine) 22-15 (Fall 1:28)

285 Pounds: Lane Hruby (Arcadia/Loup City) 19-1 won by fall over Grant Romshek (Aquinas Catholic) 24-19 (Fall 4:36), Sam Cantu (Norfolk Catholic) 21-2 won by decision over Jose Murillo (Gibbon) 30-13 (Dec 2-1), Riley Moses (Fillmore Central) 46-9 won by decision over Noah Shumaker (Louisville) 39-6 (Dec 4-3), Riley Homolka (Wilber-Clatonia) 32-2 won by fall over Drew Drake (Broken Bow) 26-23 (Fall 1:12), Hunter Miller (Cross County/Osceola) 44-0 won by decision over Brandon Silva (Madison) 9-3 (Dec 6-2), Jared Fulton (Valentine) 26-7 won by fall over Hunter Rempe (S. Central NE Unified Dist. #5) 39-10 (Fall 5:20), Curtis Freeze (Bridgeport) 31-14 won by fall over Thai Thompson (Battle Creek) 27-14 (Fall 1:03), Caleb Lefferdink (Syracuse) 49-1 won by fall over Dalton Spies (Grand Island Central Catholic) 21-14 (Fall 3:20)

Class D First Round Results

106 Pounds: Ryan Patrick (Sutherland) 32-0 won by fall over Cole Reedy (Tri County) 25-23 (Fall 0:25), Breckin Ratkovec (East Butler) 32-10 won by fall over Preston Acton (Southern) 25-11 (Fall 4:00), Koby Ellis (Winside) 32-6 won by decision over Kaiden Mrsny (Pender) 41-10 (Dec 4-1), Cameron Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) 43-3 won by decision over Jaydon Walker (Hemingford) 30-15 (Dec 8-4), Logan Russell (High Plains Community) 49-2 won by fall over Kent Rae (Elwood) 12-9 (Fall 2:59), Teven Marshall (Mullen) 28-14 won by decision over Cody Hanvey (Creighton) 15-9 (Dec 11-6), Nathaniel Murillo (Morrill) 25-7 won by fall over Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 6-7 (Fall 1:01), Isaiah Shields (Amherst) 32-5 won by fall over Alexander Smith (Oakland-Craig) 28-12 (Fall 1:12)

113 Pounds: Trevor Nelson (Crawford) 37-1 won by fall over Damon Crawford (Scribner-Snyder) 19-16 (Fall 1:34), Ben Wood (Central Valley) 25-20 won by decision over Zak Olson (Twin Loup) 25-6 (Dec 9-7), Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 24-15 won by fall over Bryan Herrick (Eustis-Farnam) 25-18 (Fall 2:50), Connor Hazen (Creighton) 24-1 won by fall over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-26 (Fall 1:37), Dillon Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) 38-1 won by tech fall over Wade Wright (East Butler) 20-21 (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-1)), Jaden Sobotka (Plainview) 20-19 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mason Coward (Morrill) 20-11 (SV-1 5-3), Zak Palmer (North Central) 28-16 won by major decision over Tate Coss (Garden County) 26-13 (MD 14-3), Salvador Aguirre (Amherst) 43-4 won by decision over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 26-12 (Dec 6-2)

120 Pounds: Dominique Rickard (Plainview) 33-4 won by fall over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 30-22 (Fall 0:18), Joshua Ibach (Central Valley) 15-5 won by fall over Zach Janousek (Hitchcock County) 29-8 (Fall 5:22), Holden Schleve (Morrill) 28-12 won by decision over Drew Goosic (Franklin) 36-9 (Dec 6-5), Alejandro Martinez (Elkhorn Valley) 34-2 won by fall over Justin Noel (Scribner-Snyder) 17-11 (Fall 3:29), Alex Araujo (Bayard) 35-8 won by decision over Tyler Kapperman (Arapahoe) 32-11 (Dec 6-0), Coy Gideon (Burwell) 25-8 won by fall over Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills/Thedford) 30-14 (Fall 2:35), Tayten Eggleston (South Loup) 30-4 won by decision over Usama Erickson (Superior) 27-6 (Dec 5-3), Breidyn Cumpston (Amherst) 25-10 won by fall over Dennis Vogl (Crawford) 17-11 (Fall 1:22)

126 Pounds: Zac Hazen (Creighton) 29-5 won by fall over Sean Mann (Winside) 14-9 (Fall 3:41), William White (Sutherland) 37-10 won by fall over Blake Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 26-18 (Fall 2:39), Justin Davis (Hemingford) 24-9 won by decision over Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) 33-15 (Dec 6-2), Tyler Pawloski (Pleasanton) 44-1 won by fall over Ethan Paxton (Tri County) 27-22 (Fall 3:14), Mitchell McKibbin (Bayard) 36-8 won by major decision over Adrian Gerken (Eustis-Farnam) 27-11 (MD 13-0), Joel Ostrom (Burwell) 36-7 won by fall over Keaton Meyer (Superior) 16-13 (Fall 1:24), Dylan Swenson (Oakland-Craig) 37-7 won by fall over Kaden Guerrero (Southwest) 37-6 (Fall 5:08), Keegan Casey (Thayer Central) 38-6 won by fall over Brady Gracey (Mullen) 25-16 (Fall 2:27)

132 Pounds: Darren Stewart (Elkhorn Valley) 28-6 won by tech fall over Jesse Evans (Dundy County Stratton) 27-18 (TF-1.5 4:24 (17-1)), Jacob Johnson (Archbishop Bergan) 31-9 won by decision over Alex Schmit (Randolph) 36-13 (Dec 13-6), Trenton Steinkraus (Plainview) 37-4 won by fall over Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 30-20 (Fall 0:56), Cameron Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 48-0 won by fall over Kale Fishler (Harvard) 31-17 (Fall 3:01), Dylan Zeleski (Overton) 28-11 won by fall over Jadyn Smeal (Scribner-Snyder) 21-19 (Fall 1:58), Jefferson McNeill (Oakland-Craig) 39-9 won by fall over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 21-12 (Fall 3:55), Juan Lasso (Nebraska Christian) 33-10 won by decision over RJ Tutlam-Hazen (Medicine Valley) 30-8 (Dec 8-2), Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) 39-7 won by tech fall over Damian Stewart (Thayer Central) 27-23 (TF-1.5 5:19 (18-2))

138 Pounds: Brett Riggs (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 45-2 won by fall over Paul Gubbels (Osmond) 25-13 (Fall 1:31), Samuel Florell (Amherst) 35-18 won by fall over Michael Stackpole (Weeping Water) 38-17 (Fall 1:57), Ryley Spatz (East Butler) 43-10 won by major decision over Terry Stephens (Pleasanton) 29-16 (MD 10-2), Christian Miller (Plainview) 44-0 won by fall over Colton Barratt (Wauneta-Palisade) 13-19 (Fall 0:32), Dylan Soule (High Plains Community) 35-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Brandon Bloomquist (Randolph) 39-15 (SV-1 6-4), Chase Morris (Superior) 39-8 won by fall over Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 32-13 (Fall 1:43), Derek Wortman (Creighton) 32-14 won by decision over Kiffen Cook (Perkins County) 8-4 (Dec 10-9), Brody Lewis (Franklin) 41-0 won by fall over Prestin Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) 30-21 (Fall 1:56)

145 Pounds: Jaydon Elge (Nebraska Christian) 15-0 won by fall over Jace Wid (Perkins County) 8-20 (Fall 0:15), Bryce Zimmerer (Creighton) 35-10 won by decision over Riley Nichols (Elm Creek) 46-4 (Dec 9-3), Trace Baasch (Amherst) 39-10 won by fall over Spencer Wichmann (Palmer) 44-9 (Fall 3:18), Joshua McFarland (Elkhorn Valley) 43-13 won by decision over Dylan Davis-Mack (Medicine Valley) 24-6 (Dec 10-8), Dalton Bohac (East Butler) 46-7 won by decision over Seth Simants (Stapleton) 33-12 (Dec 11-5), Jake Judge (West Holt) 35-8 won by fall over Derek Gibson (Sutherland) 15-11 (Fall 2:35), Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 36-8 won by fall over Josh Cox (Mullen) 24-19 (Fall 3:33), Cole Aschoff (Plainview) 45-1 won by decision over Noah Scott (Randolph) 30-11 (Dec 6-2)

152 Pounds: Miles Kulhanek (Howells-Dodge) 51-3 won by decision over Zach Morris (Winside) 37-9 (Dec 10-6), Leland Bowder (Pender) 44-9 won by fall over Dylan Ernesti (Hemingford) 23-13 (Fall 3:16), Konner Banzhaf (Cambridge) 40-6 won by decision over Wyatt Standiford (Hitchcock County) 34-12 (Dec 4-3), Jared Atkeson (St. Mary`s) 41-4 won by fall over Trent Tietjen (Superior) 33-14 (Fall 3:47), Aaron Allison (North Platte St. Patrick`s) 27-4 won by fall over Colten Ratkovec (East Butler) 34-21 (Fall 1:23), Riley Racicky (Pleasanton) 32-6 won by decision over Colby Ensz (Tri County) 46-11 (Dec 14-8), Connor Donscheski (Palmer) 46-8 won by decision over Bode Jensen (Burwell) 21-13 (Dec 5-4), Devon Walker (Elm Creek) 18-0 won by major decision over Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 18-18 (MD 18-4)

160 Pounds: Breydon Mlady (West Holt) 35-3 won by fall over Justin Pendleton (Medicine Valley) 26-16 (Fall 2:14), Preston Walker (Elm Creek) 47-7 won by decision over Clay Konopasek (Niobrara/Verdigre) 28-13 (Dec 8-3), Cole Egge (Amherst) 29-15 won by fall over Brady Wortman (Creighton) 27-13 (Fall 2:21), Justus Monette (Mullen) 37-5 won by major decision over Brock Schaecher (Elkhorn Valley) 26-18 (MD 15-3), Drew Loberg (Randolph) 30-0 won by decision over Wyatt McConville (Southwest) 27-20 (Dec 10-5), Wyatt Mader (Crawford) 20-10 won by decision over Corey Dawe (Burwell) 15-4 (Dec 7-6), Braiden Gomez (Axtell) 32-10 won by fall over Bryce Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 14-11 (Fall 0:33), Chandler Donscheski (Palmer) 48-3 won by fall over Elliot Epstein (Thayer Central) 34-15 (Fall 3:02)

170 Pounds: Darren Leibhart (Mullen) 24-12 won in sudden victory – 1 over Levi Stacken (Creighton) 29-11 (SV-1 8-6), Ryan Dawe (Burwell) 35-7 won by decision over Matthew Pearson (Cambridge) 32-11 (Dec 3-0), Layne Heese (Pender) 44-11 won by fall over Colton Cavaness (West Holt) 23-6 (Fall 5:12), Hunter Reimers (Palmer) 25-5 won by major decision over Nathan Tobiasson (Hay Springs) 25-20 (MD 10-2), Kyle Stevens (High Plains Community) 49-4 won by decision over Chase Haussermann (Franklin) 13-10 (Dec 7-2), Colby Collier (Sandhills/Thedford) 28-5 won by fall over Jack Kennicutt (Perkins County) 17-16 (Fall 1:26), Will Howell (Morrill) 28-7 won by decision over Dylan Horejsi (Howells-Dodge) 27-16 (Dec 4-0), Kalen Klingelhoefer (Amherst) 42-1 won by fall over Seth Pearson (South Loup) 12-20 (Fall 0:19)

182 Pounds: Tori Huffman (Burwell) 36-0 won by fall over Isaac Gomez (Minatare) 16-13 (Fall 3:51), Dalton Shimmin (Arapahoe) 28-8 won by fall over Payton Frey (Stapleton) 21-11 (Fall 5:39), Cody Downey (Southwest) 34-11 won by fall over Dietric Kenning (Thayer Central) 32-19 (Fall 1:49), Beau Wood (Perkins County) 26-5 won by fall over Gage Herbert (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 25-12 (Fall 3:58), Seth Racicky (Ansley/Litchfield) 32-4 won by fall over Clay Thiele (Clearwater-Orchard) 33-16 (Fall 1:41), Payton Stevens (High Plains Community) 44-7 won by fall over Branden Bardell (Maxwell) 20-21 (Fall 0:54), Scott Taylor (Medicine Valley) 37-7 won by fall over Shawn Klinetobe (Elkhorn Valley) 13-10 (Fall 4:57), Cooper Smith (Tri County) 42-14 won by fall over Jesus Felix III (Alma) 28-17 (Fall 3:36)

195 Pounds: Hunter Stratman (Axtell) 34-7 won by fall over Ty Palmer (North Central) 24-11 (Fall 1:29), Dane Bogard (Amherst) 37-6 won by fall over Jarod Nicholson (Sutherland) 23-15 (Fall 3:48), Trace Doyle (Cambridge) 31-8 won by fall over Matt Walker (Maxwell) 20-17 (Fall 3:53), Will Atkeson (St. Mary`s) 42-5 won by fall over Tanner Brooks (Southwest) 11-12 (Fall 2:58), Brandon Rezac (East Butler) 33-13 won by fall over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 21-8 (Fall 3:17), Jake Meyer (Weeping Water) 39-17 won by fall over Collin Gale (Plainview) 22-14 (Fall 3:17), Jaden Rahn (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 27-10 won by fall over Travis Likens (Tri County) 41-14 (Fall 3:21), Trent Christiancy (Franklin) 36-4 won by fall over Chris Sciortino (Garden County) 4-21 (Fall 0:47)

220 Pounds: Darik Holt (Superior) 38-7 won by fall over Marshall Still (South Loup) 22-12 (Fall 1:44), Hank Harris (Thayer Central) 36-11 won by major decision over Ben Cantu (Morrill) 15-14 (MD 13-2), Denton Payne (Hemingford) 26-8 won by fall over Schuyler Brown (Overton) 30-7 (Fall 0:51), Tyler Gideon (Burwell) 26-1 won by fall over Chase Barnts (Tri County) 25-27 (Fall 1:11), Robert Muench (Sutherland) 41-3 won by fall over Robert Gardner (Arapahoe) 39-10 (Fall 1:51), Anthony Starr (Southwest) 36-17 won by fall over Seth Wentworth (West Holt) 25-10 (Fall 1:11), Gabe VanEngen (Freeman) 32-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jon Escalante (Winside) 14-9 (SV-1 9-7), Jose Ambriz (Ansley/Litchfield) 25-8 won by fall over Ryan Jensen (Mullen) 11-17 (Fall 0:56)

285 Pounds: Cameron Nelson (Plainview) 20-21 won by fall over Emilio Perez (Perkins County) 19-13 (Fall 3:52), Tyler Schultz (Cambridge) 25-16 won by fall over Cole Rosenkrans (St. Mary`s) 28-16 (Fall 1:56), A.J. Skaggs (Axtell) 28-3 won by fall over Noah Wadleigh (Arapahoe) 17-9 (Fall 0:30), Logan Kircher (Southwest) 38-10 won by fall over John Hill (Morrill) 18-17 (Fall 3:48), Thomas Hughes (Burwell) 36-2 won by fall over Drake Davenport (Overton) 20-22 (Fall 2:12), Cade Payne (Hemingford) 35-6 won by fall over Colton Beebe (Freeman) 11-23 (Fall 1:09), Dakota Ehart (Dundy County Stratton) 13-6 won by fall over Benton Gustafson (Tri County) 19-17 (Fall 0:51), Jacob Peterson (Amherst) 28-14 won by fall over Jade Buss (West Holt) 15-16 (Fall 5:55)