State Wrestling- Panhandle Brings Home 5 Golds, 26 Total Medals

Here is a rundown of medal winners from the State Wrestling Tournament that wrapped up on Saturday in Omaha.
STATE CHAMPION- 106, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff def Gabe Grice, Omaha Gross Catholic by SV 3-1
STATE CHAMPION- 285, Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff def Nathan Lauder, Alliance 7-3
STATE CHAMPION- 152, Austin Garcia, Morrill def Bode Jensen, Burwell 9-4
STATE CHAMPION- 152, Derek Robb, Sidney def Dalton Quandt, Northwest by MD 13-4 (Robb becomes a 4 time state champion)
STATE CHAMPION- 132, Trey Arellano, Sidney def Mario Ybarra, Scottsbluff 1-0
Class B
RUNNER UP- 132, Mario Ybarra, Scottsbluff
RUNNER UP- 145, Jorgen Johnson, Alliance
RUNNER UP- 126, Kaden Vowers, Sidney
RUNNER UP- 120, Evan Steggs, Alliance
3RD PLACE- 106, Quinton Chavez, Gering
3RD PLACE- 195, Cody Ybarra, Gering
5TH PLACE- 126, Nate Rocheleau, Gering
5TH PLACE- 132, Asa Johnson, Alliance
6TH PLACE- 138, Brody Raines, Sidney
Class C
RUNNER UP- 195, Marce Vasquez, Bridgeport
3RD PLACE- 106, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport
5TH PLACE- 132, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport
5TH PLACE- 170, Drake Gilliland, Mitchell
Class D
RUNNER UP- 106, Tyler Nagel, Morrill
RUNNER UP- 132, Mitch McKibbin, Bayard
RUNNER UP- 285, Cade Payne, Hemingford
4TH PLACE- 126, Trevor Nelson, Crawford
5TH PLACE- 126, Alex Araujo, Bayard
5TH PLACE- 170, Will Howell, Morrill
6TH PLACE- 113, Jaydon Walker, Hemingford
6TH PLACE- 160, Karson Hunter, Bayard