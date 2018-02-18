class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291712 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

State Wrestling- Panhandle Brings Home 5 Golds, 26 Total Medals

BY Chris Cottrell | February 18, 2018
Scottsbluff's Garrett Nelson won gold at 285 lbs. (Photo courtesy of NET/NSAA)

Here is a rundown of medal winners from the State Wrestling Tournament that wrapped up on Saturday in Omaha.

STATE CHAMPION- 106, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff def Gabe Grice, Omaha Gross Catholic by SV 3-1

STATE CHAMPION- 285, Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff def Nathan Lauder, Alliance 7-3

STATE CHAMPION- 152, Austin Garcia, Morrill def Bode Jensen, Burwell 9-4

STATE CHAMPION- 152, Derek Robb, Sidney def Dalton Quandt, Northwest by MD 13-4 (Robb becomes a 4 time state champion)

STATE CHAMPION- 132, Trey Arellano, Sidney def Mario Ybarra, Scottsbluff 1-0

Class B

RUNNER UP- 132, Mario Ybarra, Scottsbluff

RUNNER UP- 145, Jorgen Johnson, Alliance

RUNNER UP- 126, Kaden Vowers, Sidney

RUNNER UP- 120, Evan Steggs, Alliance

3RD PLACE- 106, Quinton Chavez, Gering

3RD PLACE- 195, Cody Ybarra, Gering

5TH PLACE- 126, Nate Rocheleau, Gering

5TH PLACE- 132, Asa Johnson, Alliance

6TH PLACE- 138, Brody Raines, Sidney

Class C

RUNNER UP- 195, Marce Vasquez, Bridgeport

3RD PLACE- 106, Casey Benavides, Bridgeport

5TH PLACE- 132, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport

5TH PLACE- 170, Drake Gilliland, Mitchell

Class D

RUNNER UP- 106, Tyler Nagel, Morrill

RUNNER UP- 132, Mitch McKibbin, Bayard

RUNNER UP- 285, Cade Payne, Hemingford

4TH PLACE- 126, Trevor Nelson, Crawford

5TH PLACE- 126, Alex Araujo, Bayard

5TH PLACE- 170, Will Howell, Morrill

6TH PLACE- 113, Jaydon Walker, Hemingford

6TH PLACE- 160, Karson Hunter, Bayard

