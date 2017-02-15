State wrestling tournament starts tomorrow in Omaha

The three day state wrestling tournament at the Century Link Center in Omaha gets started on Thursday morning.

One of the teams expected to make some major noise in Class B is the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

Scottsbluff qualified 11 wrestlers through last week at districts; Kevin Price, Jerryd Hernandez, Devontae Gutierrez, Mario Ybarra, Rob Price, Ben Rodriguez, Sebastian Harsh, Salem Harsh, Kobe Paez, Garrett Nelson, and Genaro Gurrola.

Head Coach James Miller talks about their record setting effort last weekend.

Salem Harsh is undefeated at 182 pounds, he’s 46-0, one of three Panhandle area kids who heads to state undefeated.

Fellow senior Ben Rodriguez was a state champion as a sophomore and Miller was pretty blunt with his thoughts on the Chadron State College signee.

Miller says Gretna and Omaha Skutt will be the two teams battling with his Bearcats for the Class B title.

Gering’s lone wrestler competing is Austin Garcia at 152 pounds.

Sidney junior Derek Robb is already a two time state champion. He’s 52-0 so far this season and looking to make it three in a row . Robb competes at 152 pounds.

Alliance has seven wrestlers involved in the action over the weekend.

In Class C, Bridgeport is sending five wrestlers to Omaha, including Jerrod Fedorchik, who’s 33-0 at 182 pounds. Gordon-Rushville qualified four, while Mitchell has two. Defending runner-up Valentine leads Class C with 12 qualifiers.

Class B, along with Class C, will hit the mat tomorrow afternoon at 3 o’clock mountain time.

In Class D, Mullen has eight wrestlers in the championships, while Morrill has six and Hemingford has five. Hay Springs has four qualifiers, Bayard and Crawford each have three, Garden County two, and Minatare has one. Defending champ Amherst and runner-up Burwell lead Class D with nine qualifiers each.

Class D action will start Thursday at 8:30 in the morning.