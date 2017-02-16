State wrestling tournament underway in Omaha

The opening session of the state wrestling tournament at the Century Link Center in Omaha is complete.

The Class A and Class D schools have finished for the day.

Three Panhandle wrestlers have already qualified for the semifinals tomorrow with a 2-0 start this morning.

At 106 pounds Morrill’s Nathaniel Murrillo has advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins. Also qualifying for the semis with two wins today, Bayard’s Alex Araujo at 120 pounds as well as Crawford’s Trevor Nelson at 113 pounds.

Here’s some team scores from Class D:

1. Amherst 67.0

2. Burwell 58.0

3. Plainview 40.0

4. Elkhorn Valley 36.0

5. High Plains Community 33.0

20. Mullen 14.0

21. Crawford 13.0

21. Morrill 13.0

27. Bayard 11.0

28. Hemingford 10.0

Here’s a link to the NSAA website where you can follow along with brackets, scoring, etc…http://nsaahome.org/nsaa-individual-wrestling-championships-hq/