Stoll Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Lincoln – Sophomore tight end Jack Stoll received recognition Friday, as he was chosen to the 2018 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The Mackey Award is presented to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Stoll, the Huskers’ lone returning letterwinner at tight end, is in position to flourish in the Huskers’ new offense in 2018. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder from Lone Tree, Colo., played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman, catching eight passes for 89 yards and a pair of scores, as he split time with senior Tyler Hoppes. In all, the pair combined for 42 catches and 466 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Stoll had all eight of his receptions in the final six games, including season bests of three catches and 41 yards against Northwestern, and scored TDs against the Wildcats and Penn State.

The tight end spot has flourished in the Huskers’ new offensive attack and position coach Sean Beckton. Last season, Jordan Akins grabbed 32 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns en route to first-team All-AAC honors.

The 2018 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 5, 2018 and then presented live on December 6, 2018 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.