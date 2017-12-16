Storm comeback falls short against Dubuque



Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm put together a late rally but was unable to complete the comeback tonight at the Viaero Center in a 4-2 loss to Dubuque. Three first period goals scored by the Fighting Saints proved to be too much for the Storm to overcome. Tri-City fell to 15-6 in the loss.

The Storm fell behind three goals at home on Friday night during the first ten minutes of the first period. Chayse Primeau netted his 6th goal of the season just 34 seconds into the game to give the Fighting Saints a 1-0 lead. Quinn Preston provided another goal for the Dubuque offense a few minutes later when he scored his 8th of the season at the 7:30 mark of the period. Another Fighting Saints goal would find its way behind Storm goalie Jake Barczewski at 9:15 of the period when Jake Hale netted his 2nd goal of the year. No team would score in the 2nd period, and Dubuque took a 3-0 lead into the 3rd.

After much of the third period went by without any goals, the Storm got on the board with under 5 minutes to play in the game. Tyler Ward scored his 5th of the season in an unassisted goal at 15:42 to give Tri-City life in the game. Another quick goal from the Storm brought the team within one goal with under four minutes to play. Less than a minute after the Ward goal, Hugo Blixt netted his 4th of the season on a big shot that beat Fighting Saints goaltender Jaxon Castor. The Blixt tally was assisted by Keaton Pehrson and created some late game drama. The final goal of the game was scored by Quinn Preston with less than two minutes reaming to give Dubuque a 4-2 win.

The loss for Tri-City was only the third loss at home this season and marked the first time the Storm have dropped back to back games. The Storm return to action tomorrow night in the final home game of 2017. Tri-City will play three road games prior to the New Year following tomorrow’s rematch with Dubuque.