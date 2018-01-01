Storm drop back to back games in Green Bay



Green Bay, WI. –The Tri-City Storm dropped the final game of the 2017 calendar year on Sunday night in Green Bay. The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Storm 2-1 to complete the two game series sweep over Tri-City. The loss marked the first time this season the Storm have dropped two games in a row this season.

After a 5-4 final the previous night, Saturday night’s game at the Resch Center in Green Bay was a low scoring battle. Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period and the opening twenty minutes ended in a scoreless tie. Green Bay found the first goal of the game in the 2nd period when Nolan Moyle scored his 7th of the season at the 4:49 mark of the 2nd period. Blais Richartz would answer for the Storm with under half a minute left in the period, scoring his 4th of the season and tying the game up at 1-1. The two teams entered the 3rd period in a 1-1 tie. Fifteen minutes of scoreless hockey was played in the final period with no goals scored. A late penalty by Tri-City would prove costly as Green Bay struck on the power play at the 15:19 mark of the 3rd period. The late goal was the difference in the game and the Gamblers skated away with a 2-1 win.

Jake Barczewski recorded the loss in net for Tri-City. The Storm goaltender stopped 22 of 24 shots and fell to 3-3-0-1 on the year. Maxim Zhukov recorded the win for Green Bay.

The Storm host Sioux City in the first game of the 2018 calendar year on Friday night at the Viaero Center. The game can be heard on The Breeze 94.5 FM and seen live online via HockeyTV. Puck drop is at 7:35 PM. The Viaero Wireless pregame show will begin at 7:15 PM.