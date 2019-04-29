Sub-district soccer tournaments start today

The postseason has arrived for soccer teams across the state with sub-district tournaments getting underway today.

All four of the Scottsbluff and Gering girls and boys teams will be in action later today.

The girls B-8 Sub-district is being held in North Platte with #4 seed Scottsbluff taking on #1 seed North Platte in the opening match at 4:30 CT. The second match of the night pits #2 seed Gering against #3 seed Lexington starting at 6:30 CT.

The championship game will be held tomorrow at 6:00 CT. You can see the full NSAA bracket here.

Lexington is the top seed and the host for the B-8 boys tournament.

Both matches will start at the same time, kicking off at 5:00 CT. Lexington plays #4 seed Gering while #3 seed Scottsbluff takes on #2 seed North Platte.

The title game will be tomorrow night at 5:00 CT. You can see the full NSAA bracket here.