class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269026 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Sub-district volleyball results

BY Chris Cottrell | October 31, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Sub-district volleyball results
Courtesy/MGN Online

C1-12 at Alliance High School

Mitchell def. Gordon-Rushville 3-0

Chadron def. Valentine 3-0

title match: Mitchell def. Chadron 3-1

C2-12 at Scottsbluff High School

Bridgeport def. Kimball 3-0

Bayard def. Hemingford 3-2

title match: Bridgeport def. Bayard 3-0

D1-12 at Bayard High School

Crawford def. Paxton 3-0

Garden County def. Morrill 3-0

title match: Crawford def. Garden County 3-2

D2-12 at Sidney High School

Minatare def. Banner County 3-1

Creek Valley def. Leyton 3-0

Potter-Dix def. Minatare 3-0

title match: TUESDAY NIGHT at 6 p.m.

D2-11 at Chadron Middle School

Hyannis def. Hay Springs 3-0

Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County 3-1

title match: Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore 3-0

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments