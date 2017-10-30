Sub-district volleyball starts tonight

Here’s the schedule for all the Class C and Class D sub-district volleyball tournaments tonight.
C1-12 at Alliance
#1 Mitchell vs. #4 Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m.
#3 Valentine vs. #2 Chadron, 6 p.m.
title match at 7 p.m.
C2-12 at Scottsbluff
#1 Bridgeport vs. #4 Kimball, 4 p.m.
#3 Hemingford vs. #2 Bayard, 5:30 p.m.
title match at 7 p.m.
D1-12 at Bayard
#1 Crawford vs. #4 Paxton, 4 p.m.
#3 Morrill vs. #2 Garden County, 5:30 p.m.
title match at 7:30 p.m.
D2-11 at Chadron Middle School
#1 Hyannis vs. #4 Hay Springs, 4 p.m.
#3 Sioux County vs. #2 Cody-Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
title match at 7:30 p.m.
D2-12 at Sidney HS
#4 Banner County vs. #5 Minatare, 4 p.m.
BC/Min winner vs. #1 Potter-Dix, 7 p.m.
#3 Leyton vs. #2 Creek Valley, 5:30 p.m.
title match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
To find all the sub-district brackets from the NSAA click here.