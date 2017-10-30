class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268815 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Sub-district volleyball starts tonight

BY Chris Cottrell | October 30, 2017
Here’s the schedule for all the Class C and Class D sub-district volleyball tournaments tonight.

C1-12 at Alliance

#1 Mitchell vs. #4 Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m.

#3 Valentine vs. #2 Chadron, 6 p.m.

title match at 7 p.m.

C2-12 at Scottsbluff

#1 Bridgeport vs. #4 Kimball, 4 p.m.

#3 Hemingford vs. #2 Bayard, 5:30 p.m.

title match at 7 p.m.

D1-12 at Bayard

#1 Crawford vs. #4 Paxton, 4 p.m.

#3 Morrill vs. #2 Garden County, 5:30 p.m.

title match at 7:30 p.m.

D2-11 at Chadron Middle School

#1 Hyannis vs. #4 Hay Springs, 4 p.m.

#3 Sioux County vs. #2 Cody-Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

title match at 7:30 p.m.

D2-12 at Sidney HS

#4 Banner County vs. #5 Minatare, 4 p.m.

BC/Min winner vs. #1 Potter-Dix, 7 p.m.

#3 Leyton vs. #2 Creek Valley, 5:30 p.m.

title match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

To find all the sub-district brackets from the NSAA click here.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
