Success story: Morrill boys basketball

It’s the homestretch of the high school basketball season and one of the real feel good stories comes from Morrill High School where the Lions boys team is putting together their best season in a long time.

Morrill came into the season with a brand new head coach in Terry Lofink, who has had plenty of success in past stops turning programs around, including state tournament appearances at Yuma, Colorado from 2004-2011.

Prior to taking over at Morrill, Lofink’s last stop was as a men’s assistant coach at E.W.C from 2011-2015.

Right now the Morrill boys are 11-7 and looking for their first season with a winning record in 20 years.

In fact the last time they won 10 games in a season was all the way back in 1998.

I caught up with Coach Lofink to get his thoughts on the season, the turnaround, the kids, and tonight’s matchup on the road at Hemingford.

Tonight’s matchup with Hemingford will be the third meeting between the two schools this season. Hemingford has won a pair of close games; 62-55 in Crawford at the PAC Tournament and then last Thursday Morrill fell at home to the Bobcats in overtime by the final of 65-61.

Tanner Whetham is Morrill’s leading scorer and rebounder at 12.5 ppg and 7 rpg. Blake Lofink is also a double figure scorer at 11 ppg.

Morrill closes with Hemingford tonight then they host 18-2 Bridgeport on Thursday before closing the regular season on the road against Gordon-Rushville this weekend.

The C2-12 Sub-District Tournament will feature Bridgeport, Bayard, Morrill, Hemingford, and Kimball starting February 18th at Scottsbluff High School.