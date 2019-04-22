Sunday’s WNCC softball game suspended because of rain

The Western Nebraska Community College and McCook Community College softball teams were hoping to get a doubleheader in on Easter Sunday.

The two teams got the first game started under just cloudy skies. But as the innings passed, the drizzle and rain kept persistent.

McCook built a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth and then WNCC had a rally going in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded with two out and trailing 4-3. That was when the game went into a weather delay.

The game never restarted because the rain made the playing surface unplayable. The game was suspended and will be rescheduled for a later date.

WNCC entered the game at 18-6 in conference play and 28-16 overall and three games up on second place Otero Junior College at 17-9. McCook was 11-13 in the conference and 22-24 overall.

The WNCC softball team will return to action on Tuesday when they face Northeastern Junior College beginning at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Field.

Sophomore recognition was still held after the games were called off. The recognition took place at WNCC in the Pit where the five sophomores were honored with their parents and dorm families in attendance. The five sophomores honored included Michaela Kelly, Gabby Loya, Emma McMillan, Reagan Solomon, and Abriana Ramirez.