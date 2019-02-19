TCD creates new retail marketing group, adds marketing specialist

Twin Cities Development is fortifying its retail marketing efforts with creation of a new group and hiring of additional staff.

A new Retail Marketing Group will help develop marketing targets for retail properties in the Scottsbluff, Gering and the surrounding North Platte Valley areas.

The group will be identifying retail gaps in the present local economy, and once defined, TCD will work with the Small Business Coaching Team to help area entrepreneurs’ find proper retail space for their startups. TCD will also be reaching out to potential investors for franchise business development.

TCD has also hired a Panhandle native as their new Marketing Specialist, responsible for local lead generation, workforce development, and community engagement

Kerrie Siegel–Heimbouch brings traditional and digital marketing experience along with a Business Administration/Marketing Degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Trade Association Marketing, and is a Certified Digital Marketing Professional.

Originally from the Morrill area, Siegel-Heimbouch also has been an Executive Search Recruiter.