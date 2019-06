Texas Tech’s CWS win sends FSU’s Martin into retirement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Brian Klein hit the tiebreaking home run for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders beat Florida State 4-1 at the College World Series on Wednesday night to close the 40-year coaching career of NCAA all-time wins leader Mike Martin. Klein’s homer, his second of the CWS and third of the season, came in the sixth inning and stood up because of the Seminoles’ inability to find a spark on offense. Tech (46-19) won a second game at the CWS for the first time in its four appearances. FSU (42-23) had no trouble scoring while sweeping through a regional in Athens, Georgia, and a super regional at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to earn Martin his 17th trip to the CWS. The Seminoles beat Arkansas 1-0 here Saturday, but lost 2-0 to Michigan before the Red Raiders eliminated them. Martin heads into retirement with 2,029 career wins _ most by any coach in any college sport _ but no national championships. Each of his 40 teams won at least 40 games and played in the NCAA Tournament.