The week ahead for WNCC sports

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball team will get back into conference action on Sunday when they host Trinidad State Junior College.

The game times have been changed because of the Super Bowl. Originally slated for 2 and 4 p.m., the games have been moved up to a noon start for the Cougar women, while the men will face Trinidad at 2 p.m. The Super Bowl has a kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s contests should be interesting. The WNCC women enter with an 18-3 record and are 4-0 in the South sub-region. The Cougars were scheduled to face Northeast Community College on January 30, but that contest was postponed because of weather conditions in the Norfolk area.

The Cougar women are coming off a 64-53 win over Casper College on Monday where Merle Wiehl scored 28 points and became the college’s all-time scoring leader.

The Trinidad State women are 11-8 on the season and 2-1 in sub-region play. Trinidad has won its last two contests, topping Lamar 87-37 and defeating Otero 81-66.

The two squads meet each other over Thanksgiving in a non-conference contest and WNCC won 110-63.

The men’s contest have two evenly matched teams. Both teams have six losses on the season. WNCC is 16-6 overall and 4-1 in sub-region play while Trinidad is 14-6 overall and 1-3 in conference. WNCC is coming off its first sub-region loss on Friday when North Platte Community College bested the Cougars 81-74.

Trinidad has dropped their last after beating McCook 85-69. The Trojans fell to Otero 89-70 and then lost an overtime contest on Monday to Lamar 80-78.

After Sunday, both teams will be back on the road for contests Tuesday, Feb. 5, in McCook. It will be the second time WNCC and McCook have played. The first meeting, a couple weeks ago, saw the WNCC men top McCook 123-86 while the Cougar women 98-63.

Next week will also be the start of the softball and baseball seasons. The baseball team will open up February 9-10 at Garden City Community College. The softball team will start their season with a trip to Texas beginning Tuesday, Feb. 5 when they face Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas. The softball team will also take on No. 11 Howard College on Feb. 6-7 and then Western Texas College on Feb. 8-9.

The other event going on in Cougar Palace is a high school tournament with the Western Trails Conference Tournament. The tournament, which is an annual occurrence at WNCC, will have four games on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1 and 2. Action both days begin at 2 p.m. with the final game slated for a 7:15 start.

For updated schedules and results of Cougar athletics, visit the WNCC athletic website at www.wnccathletics.com.