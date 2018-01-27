Third quarter spells difference as Pueblo tops CSC women

PUEBLO, Colo. — January 26, 2018 — The Chadron State College women’s basketball team kept pace with first place Colorado State University-Pueblo during the opening half, but the third quarter spelled the difference as the ThunderWolves won 76-57 the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game at home Friday night.

Pueblo, now 12-2 in the league, led by only 31-30 after the Eagles’ Jessica Harvey sank a 3-pointer on the first shot of the third quarter. But the ThunderWolves tallied the ensuing 11 points, outscored the Eagles 29-14 in the frame and owned a 60-41 advantage on the scoreboard when the 10-minute period ended.

Pueblo was 10 of 16 from the field and made all seven of its free throws in the fateful third. CSC was five of 16 on its field goal tries and one of two at the line.

Each team scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Four ThunderWolves scored in double figures, led by guard Tuileisu Anderson with 17 points. Taylor Long added 12 points and both Molly Rohrer and Lauren Heyn had 10. Heyn also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Kalli Feddersen paced the Eagles with 16 points. Freshman Taryn Foxen added 13 and junior center Savannah Weidauer chipped in eight and pulled down nine rebounds.

For the game, Pueblo shot 48 percent (27-56) from the field, including nine of 27 from three-point range. The Eagles were 36.7 percent (22-60) on their field goal tries, including six of 20 from behind the arc.

The Eagles will play at New Mexico Highlands on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Score by quarter:

Chadron State 15 12 14 16 —-57

CSU-Pueblo 18 14 29 16 —-76

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 16, Taryn Foxen 13, Savannah Weidauer 8, Jessica Lovitt 6, Letty Rodriguez 5, Jessica Harvey 4, McKenna McClintic 3, Kenzie Brennan 2. Totals: 22-60 (6-20) 14-19 57 points, 33 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

CSU-Pueblo—Tuileisu Anderson 17, Taylor Long 12, Lauren Hayn 10, Molly Rohrer 10, Jennah Knafelc 9, Katie Jones 8, Katie Cunningham 7, Khiya Adams 2, Shelbe Megyeri 1. Totals: 27-56 (9-27) 13-16 76 points, 39 rebounds, 19 turnovers.

3-pointers: CSC—Foxen 2, Feddersen, Harvey, Rodriguez, McClintic, all 1. CSU-P—Anderson 3, Long 2, Knafelc 2, Cunningham 1, Jones 1.