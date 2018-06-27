Thorbjarnarson To Play in European U-20 Championships

Lincoln — Nebraska rising sophomore Thorir Thorbjarnarson will return to Iceland this week to prepare to represent his home country of Iceland at the FIBA U-20 European Championships in July.

Thorbjarnarson, a 6-foot-5 guard, 195-pound guard from Reykjavik, will train with the team in preparations for the event next month. Iceland will compete in Pool D with Serbia, Italy and Sweden, as the action begins on Saturday, July 14, and continues with pool play on July 15 and 16. The Round of 16 begins on July 18 and continues through July 22.

Thorbjarnarson has been a mainstay in Iceland’s National Program for several years, including earning a spot on its Senior National Team in 2017. Last year, he averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game at the U-20 European Championships in Greece. At the 2016 FIBA U-18 European Championships, Thorbjarnarson was the third-leading scorer in the tournament, averaging 19.6 points per game, including a 39-point effort and three other 30-point games.

As a freshman at Nebraska in 2017-18, Thorbjarnarson saw limited duty backing up All-Big Ten guard James Palmer Jr., and seniors Evan Taylor and Anton Gill. Thorbjarnarson played in nine games, totaling eight points, four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. His best performance came against Delaware State, when he hit a pair of 3-pointers and added an assist in four minutes off the bench.

Thorbjarnarson is one of several Huskers to represent Nebraska in international competition during the Tim Miles era, joining Tai Webster (New Zealand), Leslie Smith (British Virgin Islands) and Shavon Shields (Denmark).

Schedule for FIBA U-20 European Championships

Serbia (July 14, 11 a.m. CT)

Sweden (July 15, 6:30 a.m. CT)

Italy (July 16, 8:45 a.m. CT)

Round of 16 (July 18)

Quarterfinals (July 19)

Semifinals (July 21)

Finals (July 22)